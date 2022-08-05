portrait

In gratitude for finding a parish home, painter Jessica Brown gives Father Jean Desir, parochial administrator of St. John the Baptist Parish in Dunnellon, a painting of himself. (AUGIE SALZER / RIVERLAND NEWS)

DUNNELLON | She began drawing at age 4. By high school, Jessica Brown had broadened her creative skills in art and music, as a skilled flautist. But she had to choose. Painting won, leading her to the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) on a full scholarship.

“Art for me came more easily,” Brown explained. “I had always been rewarded for my art. With flute, I did receive honors, but it was a little bit more stressful for me, performing and being in front of a lot of people. I wanted an open field where I could really explore myself.”

Painter Jessica Brown reveals her talent through this pastoral scene. (COURTESY)

Painter Jessica Brown reveals her talent through this pastoral scene. (COURTESY)
Brown enjoys painting in nature. here a racoon perches itself in a tree. (COURTESY)

Brown enjoys painting in nature. here a racoon perches itself in a tree. (COURTESY)

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.