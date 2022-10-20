ORL Brothers Martin Singing

Brother Martin Buganski sings praise to God at a University of Central Florida Catholic Campus MInistry KnightFire, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brotherhood of Hope Brother Sawyer Phillips offers a presentation during a University of Central Florida Catholic Campus MInistry retreat in September 2022.
Brotherhood of Hope Brother Martin Buganski.
Brotherhood of Hope Brother Sawyer Phillips.

OVIEDO  |  When 200 people gathered for KnightFire at the University of Central Florida the joy could be heard like a loud buzz.

Friends were  happy to see each other at the weekly Catholic Campus Ministry event that featured praise music, worship, discussion and games. This week it was Family Feud, and the subject was “A deeper dive” into the faith and strengthening prayer life.

