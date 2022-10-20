OVIEDO | When 200 people gathered for KnightFire at the University of Central Florida the joy could be heard like a loud buzz.
Friends were happy to see each other at the weekly Catholic Campus Ministry event that featured praise music, worship, discussion and games. This week it was Family Feud, and the subject was “A deeper dive” into the faith and strengthening prayer life.
Amongst the crowd two missionaries of St. Paul’s Outreach and their partners, the Brotherhood of Hope — an order born out of the Charismatic Catholic Renewal that serves as a magnetic force behind the ministry’s success.
The Brotherhood’s two newest members are 29-year-old Brother Martin Buganski and 27-year-old Brother Sawyer Phillips, who look so much like the college students they serve. What sets them apart are their gray shirts.
This young duo loves Jesus, sports and witnessing to their faith. Brother Buganski’s hobby is carpentry and gardening, when he’s not cheering for his favorite football team, the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Eagles might be 5 and 0, his beloved Phillies are in the baseball playoffs.
Brother Phillips loves hiking, tossing a football or working out at the campus rec center and observing nature. In fact, he recently encountered his first rattlesnake at the university’s arboretum.
Both men grew up playing with siblings in the back yard, and a variety of sports such as basketball and football. Neither considered themselves popular or a nerd. They were somewhere in between.
With only about 30 members nationwide in five locations across the United States, the Brotherhood of Hope include men in both perpetual lifelong vows and temporary vows. Roughly 10 members are under age 33.
Brother Phillips is in his first year of temporary vows, and Brother Buganski is in his fourth year. So why did they choose the Brotherhood? Well, because it’s a brotherhood, and how they display their love for Jesus in their lives and in what they do.
Brother Buganski
When Brother Buganski described his family, he stated he “hit the lottery on life.” The fifth of seven children, his parents were devout Catholics and prayer was a daily ritual in the lives of the whole family.
“They know the Lord, love the Lord, raise their kids that way,” he said. “In a certain way it’s no surprise that I became a (religious) brother.”
Yet, like most things worthwhile, his journey toward discernment involved a struggle in the midst of discovery. A proud New Jersian, he planned to do what the rest of his family did — be a life-long resident of New Jersey.
“That’s what you do in New Jersey. You don’t leave. Why would you leave? There’s nothing good outside of New Jersey,” he said with a charismatic laugh.
But his family’s “passion for the heart of the Lord” put him upon a different path. After studying and working in nursing, he served as an St. Paul’s Outreach missionary. He encountered the Brotherhood at training meetings and retreats.
He eventually joined the brothers in their living community, ultimately making his temporary vows. The distance from family was, and is still, difficult but he is comforted by what his parents imbued in him, the best thing he could do with his life is to say “yes” to the Lord.
“Responding to God’s invitation will always bring way more than I could ask for or imagine,” he said. “It only comes by saying yes to the Lord. Trying to do it my own way and make my own life happy never does it. The Lord knows what he is inviting us to and what will fulfill us. … If you respond to it, it changes you.”
He said his thriving relationship with God and aspiration to follow in God‘s ways have “unlocked” so many aspects of life. He said as a member of the Brotherhood of Hope, life is staked on an “incredibly simple, but really radical plane,” in which a relationship with Jesus satisfied the “deepest need in the human heart.”
“(I)f you have nothing else but the relationship with Jesus, that is enough. And not just for us (brothers). We believe this is true for the world,” Brother Buganski said. “So many Catholics, experience is just being asleep. We do the things were supposed to do and see no meaning, reap no benefit. I think it’s just because we haven’t tapped the deeper part.”
Brother Phillips
Saying, “yes” was also a journey for Brother Phillips. Born and raised in Lake Ham, Minnesota, he described his parents as “Chreasters” who attended Mass on Christmas and Easter. He and his two younger siblings were taught how to pray, and these efforts definitely planted the seeds of faith. He attended weekly catechesis, vacation Bible school and several summer basketball camps at other Christian colleges and at Christian churches, which all helped him grow in his faith.
“There were people that were open to talking to me a lot about what was going on in my life, including faith. And I talked to my parents more about Christian life.”
As his faith grew, he became involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and public worship with them. That is when he had a conversion of heart. After he got his license at 16, he started going to church at “the prompting of the Lord.”
Later that year, he attended a Steubenville Youth Conference. They asked people to come forward for a blessing if they were open to discerning priesthood. He mustered up the courage to stand up with other young men.
Upon graduation, he attended the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, a Christian college where he lived in dorms with other Catholic men. He still keeps in touch with the friends he made there. One of them became a priest and others are happily married who are “living their faith well.”
His faith grew through daily prayer, weekly adoration and “had a lot of internal healing.”
“God was putting His hand on me and showing me He was with me, and He wanted more for me.”
After college, Brother Phillips joined the St. Paul Outreach and took on a two-year commitment at Florida State University in Tallahassee. There, he met the Brotherhood of Hope and felt a calling — not to the priesthood but as a brother. After living with the brothers, he applied to become a novice and was accepted.
“I finally realized God didn’t want to give me an answer. He kept giving me himself. He kept drawing me into a relationship with him. It was awesome,” Brother Phillips recalled. “I prayed, If I have a gift (for the Brotherhood), then give me the gift. It was nerve-racking, but it was good because I realized throughout the year that my whole life is indebted to Him. Every Christian’s life is indebted to the Lord.”
Brother Phillips loves how the service of the brothers is a witness to Christian discipleship.
“These guys go all out for the Lord,” he said. “Life can be lived all out, no matter where you are. You could be in the jungles of Peru doing mission work there or you could be in New York City doing mission work or the flats of Kansas. Or you can be here in Orlando at UCF with 70,000 students and the life lived all out for Christ looks the same, in different circumstances, because the heart’s the same. That’s encouraging to me because that is where my heart is drawn to, to give everything.”
