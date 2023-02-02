Brook Stuart author

Brooke Stuart reads her children's book, Zoë Climbs the Stairs, to seconder graders at Annunciation Catholic Academy in Altamonte Springs. The book is the first in the Let’s Grow with Zoe! series.
Brooke Stuart , who attended Annunciation Catholic Academy, hugs her Goldendoodle Zoë Hart, who is the inspiration for her children's book, Zoë Climbs the Stairs.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS  |  Brooke Stuart admitted she had a difficult childhood after her parents divorced. She also faced many health challenges. 

Then there was a glimmer of light when she began second grade. The confidence instilled by teachers and a loving community embraced her like a warm blanket, filling her with an unexpected sense of worth and safety. It was a turning point in her life, and she credits it to her Catholic school years.

