OVIEDO  |  Louis Barretta is 98 years old, yet he doesn’t look a day over 80. 

Barretta, a parishioner of St. Stephen Parish in Winter Springs, was a soldier in what’s been called the deadliest conflict in history. On Aug. 22, he was awarded a Quilt of Valor for his service in the 364th Fighter Group of the 383rd Fighter Squadron of the U.S. Army Air Corps.

ORL Quilt 1

Louis Barretta, a parishioner of St. Stephen Parish in Winter Springs, is presented with a Quilt of Valor for his service in World War II. Family, parishioners and former pastor, Father John Bluett, came to celebrate the 98-year-old veteran who said, "I still don't get why they want to recognize me."

