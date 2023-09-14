Kathleen and Francis Maguire, married in Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Melbourne 75 years ago. On Sept. 4, 2023, Father Tom Walden went to their home to personally bless them on the momentous anniversary. (COURTESY)
Kathleen and Francis Maguire married in Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Melbourne 75 years ago, during World War II. Although Kathleen is Episcopal, she agreed to marry in the Catholic church and raise her children Catholic. All four of the Maguire’s children attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Melbourne.
MELBOURNE | With 75 years and counting together, Francis (Frank) and Kathleen Maguire are a testament that forever love is possible. The couple, who are both World War II veterans said, “a love of learning, a love of laughing, and love of faith in God the Father and Jesus” are the ingredients fomenting joy and a deep love for one another. Because Kathleen is Episcopalian Frank noted, “Respect, including respecting each other’s religion” is key. While Frank offered his accounting services to the parish, Kathleen honored her “commitment to their vows, including the vow to raise all their children Catholic.” Their four children — Kenneth, Anne, Michael and Rosemary — graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and five grandchildren received their Sacraments at the parish. On Sept. 4, 2023, Father Tom Walden, the parish’s parochial administrator, honored the couple with a special blessing.
