Mark Romagosas, a parishioner of Nativity in Longwood who is coordinating his fifth campaign for 40 Days for Life, is seen kneeling, second from right. He and other prayer warriers pray in front of an abortion clinic located next to Life Choices Medical Clinic in Altamonte Springs on the first day of 40 Days for Life, Sept. 22, 2021. The campaign marks an increased effort in the fight against abortion.