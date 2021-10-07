ORLANDO | The Diocese of Orlando celebrates the lives, vocations and ministries of three religious sisters who will celebrate special anniversaries this year. Here are short biographies of the three sisters.
65 years
Dominican Sister of Adrian Michigan Ann Englert
As a young woman, Ann Englert went out with friends, studied, dreamed of becoming a math teacher, and went on dates with her steady boyfriend. But when the boyfriend offered her his class ring, she had to break the news to him.
“I had to tell him I couldn’t accept because I had decided to go into the convent,” recalled Sister Englert with a laugh. “That was a bit awkward.”
Sister Englert grew up in Glendale, New York, with her parents, and older brother and sister. She admitted to being “a bit spoiled” as the baby of the family, but the love of her parents, and especially of her father, would help her to understand the love of God the Father. As a student, she was particularly drawn to mathematics, as well as to the many religious sisters who taught her.
“The nuns I had as teachers, particularly in grade school, they were so good to us that I thought, ‘I want to do that.’ I kept that idea in the back of my mind all along as I grew up,” Sister Englert said.
When it came time for college, she opted to move from snowy New York to attend Barry University in sunny Miami. There she met the Adrian Dominicans — young, vivacious and wonderful teachers. That idea that never left her, now grew stronger. She finished her freshman year, and joined the Dominicans at 18.
Far from giving up her dream of working in education, Sister Englert went on to teach at schools in Miami, St. Petersburg, and Jacksonville, and perhaps most memorably, was principal at a school in Rome, Georgia. Acting ahead of her time, Sister Englert decided to integrate the school, enrolling an African American first-grader during a time when most schools, especially in the South, were still segregated.
“I said to the angry parents, ‘Well, they’re parishioners of the parish and the school is a parish school. They have every right. What would Jesus do in this case?’ And that little girl came,” Sister Englert recalled. “Gradually people changed. It’s one thing to object to the idea and another to see this frightened first-grader.”
Civil rights was not the only change sweeping the country. With Vatican II, many women began to leave religious life, and those who stayed began to look very different. Sister Englert was attending Marquette University on a National Science Foundation Grant at the time. She recalled arriving the first year in a full long habit and veil, the next year in a short habit and veil, and the third year in no habit at all.
“It was like a transformation each year,” she said. “I liked the change a lot. I think some people were afraid of nuns and they associated us with their nuns from grade school. People feel more comfortable opening up without the habit.”
After her years in the classroom, Sister Englert took a sabbatical to attend the Catholic University, majoring in theology. From there she arrived at Our Lady of Lourdes in Melbourne, working with the sick and elderly. She spent 20 years at Nativity Parish in Longwood where she was responsible for religious education and pastoral ministry, and then 10 years at St. Ann Parish in Debary where she was a marriage annulment advocate for the Diocese. Although she officially retired at 70, Sister Englert said she has taken her ministry to the streets.
“I go out and walk my dog and I meet the neighbors. They all know I’m a nun. I tell them right away. And people will call me with their intentions,” she said. “I’m still doing pastoral ministry, it’s just much more casual.”
Reflecting on 65 years of religious life, Sister Englert said, “Would I do it over? A definite positive yes. I have no regrets. The greatest blessing of my life has been my vocation.”
60 years
Sister of St. Francis Mary Schifferle
Mary Schifferle was praying hard for a little sister. With two brothers already and her mother soon to give birth, she was begging God to send another girl to their family.
She even had the name picked out – Susan. So, when her father entered the room with a big smile on his face and declared, “It’s a boy!” she was more than a little upset.
“I was upset because I knew that God had heard my prayer and hadn’t answered it,” she recalled. “If I only had known then that I just had to wait a few years and I would be given, not just one sister, but 400.”
Sister Mary Schifferle is a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities where she has been surrounded by sisters for the last 60 years. The seeds of her vocation were planted growing up in a Catholic family in Buffalo, New York. As a first-grader, she was taught by a Sister of St. Francis and she knew from that very early age that she wanted to follow in her teacher’s footsteps.
“I felt a call to serve as a Franciscan sister and primary teacher while in first grade because of the wonderful young smiling sister who taught me,” Sister Schifferle recalled. “She was very kind and attentive and I wished to be like her.”
Sister Schifferle would continue to be taught by the Sisters of St. Francis through her senior year of high school, and never once did she consider any other path. Immediately upon graduation, she became one of their number, officially joining the community in Williamsville, New York, Sept. 8, 1961.
“Deep within my soul, I knew God was calling me to be a religious and I never wavered,” she said. “Not that things weren’t difficult. Just like married life can be difficult, so can religious. But there is so much joy! Being a member of this community has been a huge blessing since I have grown in many ways with the help of so many sisters.”
Throughout these last 60 years, Sister Schifferle’s ministry has mostly been as a primary school teacher. She said she can thank her two younger brothers for preparing her well for that role. She has served in classrooms in the inner city of Buffalo, then Chicago and Greenville, South Carolina, before arriving at St. Paul Catholic School in Leesburg six years ago, where she now works as a teacher’s assistant for kindergarten through third grade. She did in fact, grow up to be like that first-grade teacher who inspired her so much. But none of it could have been done without a calling from God.
“It has to be God’s calling to you. You can’t enter just because you like a sister.” Sister Schifferle offered to any young woman discerning religious life. “Pray every day and ask what God wants you to do.”
“Of the 60 years spent in religious life, I have treasured the annual retreats, traveling with the sisters, and having wonderful companions for the journey of life,” she reflected. “The greatest blessing is the deep joy, peace, and contentment I have experienced knowing that God totally loves me for who I am.”
25 years
Daughter of the Heart of Mary Sister Ann Rowland
Sister Ann Rowland grew up in Pearl River, New York. Although only her mother was Catholic, both her parents were very devout. She was raised in the faith and attended Catholic school from kindergarten through college. As a child, when she heard the Gospel reading of the call of the disciples, she heard a personal invitation that she never forgot.
“Jesus’s words, ‘Come, follow me’ were in my heart from childhood and lead me to religious life,” Sister Rowland said.
Soon after college she joined a Dominican order. Overwhelmed with homesickness, she returned to Pearl River, but remained an associate with the Dominicans for many years. Eventually “God had other plans.” She was introduced to the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, an international community of nearly 2,000 sisters whose charism is to be in the world among God’s people. She joined that order Jan. 31, 1996.
Daughters of the Heart of Mary work in many different fields, striving to be a presence that transforms lives wherever they are placed. For Sister Rowland, her ministry brought her to St. Joseph School in New Jersey as a teacher and later as interim principal. She then worked for 25 years as a school nurse and educator in the public school system working with children who had emotional and behavioral difficulties.
“The children touched my life every day. I was so very blessed to minister to God’s children who suffered daily because of difficult circumstances and emotional issues. There are so many stories that could be told, but the most important of these is love — His love,” Sister Rowland said. “I know that everyone who served in our school district had this love for the children and it was received and recognized by these children daily. The prayer is that they would take these positive moments with them in the future and know how valued they are always.”
In addition to her work in education, Sister Rowland also served on the Daughters of the Heart of Mary community leadership team for nine years. Although now officially retired, she serves as vice president of the Orlando Sisters Council and as bereavement minister at Annunciation Parish in Altamonte Springs.
Sister Rowland said these last 25 years have been filled with joy. There have been celebrations with sisters in her community, the momentous days she made temporary and perpetual vows, a visit to the motherhouse in Paris and the occasion of seeing one of her sisters honored in 2017 as the Mother Teresa of Pakistan with a military funeral because of her service and work with lepers for more than 55 years. Now, in her retirement, she is grateful for the community of sisters she has found in the Diocese of Orlando.
“One of the greatest blessings of my vocation that I receive every day is joy, allowing me to serve Him in the world as a Daughter of the Heart of Mary, bringing His love and promise to others and in turn receiving the same from those whom I meet along the way,” Sister Rowland reflected. “Joy and gratitude fill my heart every day in thanksgiving for all His blessings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.