ORLANDO  |  Three very different men, united by the same commitment to lead the people of God, became priests in the Order of Melchizedek, May 27, 2023, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe. Father Ángel García, Father Zachary Parker and Father Edgar Serrano now look forward to sharing their gifts as shepherds of the body of Christ. 

Each struggled with the decision to become a priest for various reasons. 

2023 Orlando Ordination

Bishop John Noonan kisses the hands of newly ordained priest, Father Ángel García after the young priest gives the bishop his first blessing. His Ordination to the Priesthood and that of Father Zachary Parker, and Father Edgar Serrano, took place May 27, 2023, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe in Orlando.
Father Edgar Serrano 2023 orlando ordination

Father Edgar Serrano breaks out in laughter as Bishop John Noonan reminds him of his own words. When asked why he wasn't a priest, Father Serrano said, "I'm too old."

