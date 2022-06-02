ORLANDO | In apostolic succession, living no longer for themselves, but wholly devoted to Christ, Zackary Gray and Joseph Tran became priests through the Rite of Ordination, May 28.
The two men lay prostrate as the Litany of Saints was chanted throughout St. James Cathedral, and the congregation prayed for intercession for their future priests. It was a symbol of the priests’ humility, unworthiness and dependence on God and the prayers of the community.
Bishop John Noonan said God’s love led them to that moment, quoting John 15:16, saying, “It is not you who have chosen Me, but I who have chosen you.’” He called the priesthood, a mission to bring Christ to others.
“It is always an extraordinary experience of love,” the bishop added.
Both men were surrounded by the love of God and the love of their families, who were present for the momentous event. Traveling from Vietnam, Father Tran’s parents looked on with gratitude. His mother, Tien Nguyen, who only speaks Vietnamese, shared her happiness and said she was overwhelmed.
“We prayed about it, but let God’s will be done. We support (Father Tran) in whatever he does to serve the Church,” she said.
Father Thaddeus B.K. Tran is the young priest’s uncle, and he sat alongside the parents. He beamed, considering it a grace to celebrate his own 30th anniversary of Ordination on the same day as his nephew’s Ordination. Because the elder Father Tran served Ascension Parish in Melbourne for five years, he found the event a homecoming and “an exceptional gift from God.”
As his young nephew was growing up, the older priest said while he witnessed young Joseph play soccer and video games and practice piano, he admitted he did not anticipate his pursuit a vocation to the priesthood. But he proudly added, “Now, he is 10 times better than me. He is a better version of myself.”
Father Gray’s father, Daniel, was surprised when his son came to him to share the news of his vocation eight years ago. While his son Zackary feared his father would not welcome the news, Daniel put him at ease. His son had previously had difficulties with schooling, but his father noticed amazing changes in the teen once enrolled at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala. He learned to work hard and persevere.
“God has called him,” Daniel said. “I’m just so proud of him.”
Father Gray’s mother, Patricia, echoed the admiration.
“I can’t go to Mass without crying. It just connects very deeply to me,” Patricia said, adding she views all the seminarians as one of her “boys.” “Once you get into the seminary, it does feel like everybody belongs to you.”
When asked what she and Daniel did for their son to become a priest, she gives all the glory to God.
“If you need to know whether or not God can find somebody where they are, look at our family. I don’t know how He reached (Zackary) either. It’s very chaotic. It’s very loud. We have a lot of kids, a lot of sports going on. There’s just a lot of noise. So, to even know that somebody can hear Him in that noise is impressive,” she said. “When people are praying for the people of God to hear Him and answer that call, they’re praying for all of us and we need that so much.”
On the eve of Ordination, the community of St. James Cathedral began a new tradition — spending time in Eucharistic Adoration to pray for both ordinands and their lives of service to God. The inspired worship harkened to Father Gray’s time before the Blessed Sacrament while participating in a Steubenville Youth Conference. He recalled his experience as, “The most pivotal point of my life.”
May 28th was another pivotal moment, as he and Father Tran surrendered themselves, body and soul to God. Named priests in the line of Melchizedek, Bishop Noonan told both men, “God calls you to fill the earth with holiness.” Beginning to fulfill that call, after Ordination Father Tran said, “I hope to go out and proclaim the Gospel to bring souls to God.” He celebrated three Masses his first weekend, among them one in Vietnamese.
“So many years of study; so many years of preparation. It was all worth it,” Father Gray said with a smile. “It’s such an honor to be here; to be prepared to serve God’s people, and to be ordained with one of my closest friends.”
