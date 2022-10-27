ORL Rite Lector 3

Bishop John Noonan, back row center, poses with 19 men who received the Rite of Institution of Lectors at Holy Family Parish, Orlando, Oct. 22, 2022. The men include, from front row left, Josué Díaz, Joseph Pizzarello, Angelo Guevara, John Rivas, Edgar Jecino, Luis Rodriguez- Colón, Joselito Rodriguez, Tom Meyer, and George Torres; from middle row left, Juan Baez, Thomas Buddington, Miguel Carrión, John Fecko, Danilo Paugh, Jorge Gómez, ­­­­­Francisco Peralta, Felix Hernandez, Stephen Tennant, Bryan Zornik and Mark Zeitler. Clergy present also include Father Thomas Pringle, back row left, Deacon Joe Gassman, Deacon Dave Camous, Deacon German Romero, Father Martin Nguyen and Missionary of Charity Father Shenoy Thomas.
Deacon candidates Danilo Paugh, left, Francisco Peralta and Joseph Pizzarello stand when their name is called during the Rite of Institution of Lectors at Holy Family Parish, Orlando.
Deacon candidate Jorge Gómez places his hands on the Book of Gospels during the Rite of Institution of Lectors, as Bishop John Noonan says, "Take this book of holy Scripture and be faithful in handing on the word of God, so that it may grow strong in the hearts of his people.”

ORLANDO  |  Nineteen men in preparation for the diaconate received the Rite of Institution of Lector Oct. 22, committing them to proclaim the word of God.

Pews of Holy Family Parish filled with almost 100 deacons and more than 40 wives to support the class of 2024 as they reached this milestone. The Rite of Lector entrusts diaconate candidates with reading Scripture during Mass and the Liturgy of the Hours.

