POMPANO BEACH | For his endless support of vocations to the priesthood, Serrans and the Church, Father Anthony Mulderry, 79, received the inaugural St. Junipero Serra Excellence Award presented by the Serra Club of Broward.
“Father Tony,” as he is affectionately known, served the Serra Club of Broward County as its chaplain for 18 years, said Malcolm Meikle, club president, as he presented the honor during a reception May 14, 2022, at host St. Gabriel Parish in Pompano Beach.
“Father Tony has demonstrated his commitment to vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life in the Catholic Church,” Meikle said, adding that Father Mulderry has gone above and beyond to guide and support the Serra Club and its members over the years.
Nearly 140 people from archdiocesan parishes and beyond turned out for the evening event, which featured several guest speakers, including Father Matthew Gomez, director of vocations for the Archdiocese of Miami, and Father Sahayanathan Nathan, pastor of St. Gabriel and current spiritual director for the Broward Serra Club.
Along with the first St. Junipero Serra Excellence Award came the announcement of the club’s launch of an online prayer group. The project is open to all and designed to interest prayer warriors everywhere to join Broward Serrans in praying for an increase in vocations, something especially needed today, when the priesthood is aging and shrinking and there is less interest in the ministerial priesthood and religious life.
“The Serra Club is significant and plays a vital role,” Father Nathan told the Florida Catholic, adding that he is delighted with the online prayer initiative. “Prayer is powerful. Prayer is the best weapon in the world. Through prayer we can support vocations.”
The evening also included a $1,000 financial award to Deacon Gustavo Santos, a seminarian of the Archdiocese of Miami, to be used for his education as he finishes his final year at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach and edges closer to his ordination to the priesthood in 2023.
Since the club was established in 1962, the Broward County Serrans have supported the regional seminary and provided financial support to seminarians. Members sponsor vocations awareness programs at area Catholic schools and engage lay Catholics through presentations and speakers at monthly meetings.
The excellence award and prayer program are ways the Serrans are beefing up efforts during their new fiscal year.
“In collaboration with Father Gomez and the vocation office, our mission is to create a culture of vocations in our parishes,” said Meikle. He explained that candidates for the St. Junipero Serra award will be nominated and chosen from the parishes in Broward County.
The Serrans thought it appropriate to award Father Mulderry, described as “a model priest,” with the inaugural award. It is named for the club’s patron, an 18th century Franciscan priest canonized by Pope Francis in 2015 for his missionary work building up the Church in California.
Peter Battaglia, a former member of All Saints Parish in Sunrise who now attends St. Matthew in Lantana, Diocese of Palm Beach, drove the distance to be at the evening honoring his favorite priest.
“Father Tony helped build All Saints in Sunrise,” he said. “He is down to earth. His homilies are always great. People can relate to them. He is always there. When my wife converted in 1986, Father Tony was there for her. He baptized my two daughters. He performed our marriage. He is a great priest. He is the best priest I have ever known.”
Appearing frail and delicate, Father Mulderry, who has been going through some health issues, looked around the room and lit up when he saw familiar faces. When he spoke, his words were powerful, touching and humorous.
As he began his remarks, a woman shouted from the back of the parish hall, “We love you, Father Tony.” Other people chimed in with words of praise, love and admiration. “You are the best,” said another woman.
“I want to thank the Serra Club for honoring me,” Father Mulderry said. “Over the years, I bet you heard about the Serra Club but didn’t know what it was. I bet you thought it was the Sierra Club,” he said jokingly, noting a common mistake by many, who confuse the club’s name with the name of the popular environmental group.
He went on to reflect on his own calling to the priesthood in 1959, when he was in high school in Mulligan, County Westmeath, Ireland, where he was born. At 16, he was determined to join the Irish Columban Fathers, an order of missionary priests dedicated to spreading the Good News and living among the poor and disadvantaged.
Then his father died. “We were a poor family. That destroyed all my chances of becoming a priest,” he said, noting he was needed at home to help his mother and family.
But his father’s best friend, who had immigrated to America in 1931, had kept in touch with the family. Hearing about young Anthony’s dilemma, “he came home and asked me if I would be interested in becoming a priest of the Archdiocese of Miami,” said Father Mulderry. “I was given another chance to become a priest.”
He began formation in 1960 and was ordained June 18, 1967. “I didn’t know what Miami was all about. I have never regretted it.”
After serving in various archdiocesan churches, and as pastor of St. Mary Star of the Sea, Key West, from 1977 to 1982, he was named founding pastor of All Saints in Sunrise. In January 2004, he became pastor of St. Gabriel, Pompano Beach, where he retired July 1, 2018.
“I can say it has been an enormous blessing, and I hope you can say the same,” he said about his priesthood and time at St. Gabriel. The audience clapped and cheered.
“You blessed our lives, Father,” said one woman standing among the crowd.
The evening ended with socializing, food and fellowship. People formed a line and one-by-one said hello and goodbye to Father Mulderry.
“We had a great turnout,” said club member Deborah O’Connor. “There were a lot of people from St. Gabriel, but we had people from different parishes of the archdiocese.”
A portion of the evening’s proceeds and donations went toward the financial gift for the seminarian. Monies also will go to purchase gift cards for more than 100 seminarians at St. Vincent De Paul Regional Seminary on their birthdays.
