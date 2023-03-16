Catholic Social Teachings

Father Juan Sosa, pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Miami Beach, addresses participants at a workshop on Catholic social teaching, held Feb. 20, 2023 at St. Mary Cathedral.

 MARLENE QUARONI | FC
At a break-out session, members of Holy Redeemer Parish in Liberty City — Donna Blyden, Father Alexander Ekechukwu, pastor, Doris Brown-Hunt and Millicent Brown-Storr. — discuss some of what they heard during a workshop on Catholic social teaching.
Father Robes Charles, pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Homestead, addresses participants at a workshop on Catholic social teaching, held Feb. 20, 2023 at St. Mary Cathedral.

MIAMI  |  The mission of the Church is to promote justice and peace for all mankind through works of mercy and justice.

“The Catholic Church coined the phrase, social justice, in 1840, for a new kind of virtue necessary for the post-agrarian age,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski at the first of two workshops on Catholic social teaching, held Feb. 20, 2023, at St. Mary Cathedral in Miami. The archbishop also spoke at the other workshop, which took place in Spanish Feb. 27 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Pompano Beach. (Read his talk in Spanish at http://bit.ly/3y9iUuQ)

