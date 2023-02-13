ABCD poster

MIAMI  |  Love is the theme for this year’s ABCD drive: What will your legacy of love be? Will you help a seminarian become a priest? Will you help feed a needy family? Will you help a child get an education? Will you help a mother bring her child into the world? 

“It is not enough to say we are Christians: We must live the faith, not only with our words, but with our actions,” Archbishop Thomas Wenski writes in his appeal letter for the 2023 Archbishop’s Charities and Development campaign. “I invite you to join me in giving the gift of hope — a genuine act of love — by opening your hearts in support of the ABCD and donating today. Every gift makes a difference and changes lives.” 

