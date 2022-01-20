According to the federal government’s Office of Refugee Resettlement, the Unaccompanied Refugee Minors Program is a foster care program that establishes legal responsibility, under state law, to ensure that unaccompanied refugee minors and other eligible children (such as children granted asylum, special immigrant juvenile status, “T” or “U” status) receive the full range of assistance, care and services that are available to all foster children in the state.
In Florida, the centers that temporarily house these unaccompanied immigrant minors after they have crossed the border, but before they are reunited with their families or sponsors, fall under the Office of Refugee Resettlement of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and are funded by the federal government.
The current Unaccompanied Refugee Minors Program of Miami’s Catholic Charities has one care facility, the Msgr. Bryan Walsh Children’s Village, formerly known as Boystown, which can house up to 81 minors ages zero to 17 (at the moment, it only has 50, due to COVID safety protocols).
Minors arriving after crossing the border are referred by the Office of Refugee Resettlement to organizations such as Catholic Charities until they are reunited with a family member or a safe sponsor.
“The program gives them a safe place to live while they process reunification with a family member or sponsor,” said Jackie Carrion, senior director of Community Based Services for Catholic Charities of the archdiocese.
At the shelter, minors receive medical care, counseling, religious, recreational, vocational, cultural, legal and educational services, Carrion said. She added that “these children receive high quality care. We don’t understand the reason why they don’t want these programs to be licensed.” Catholic Charities’ license will expire in March.
Carrion explained that children come to Florida for different reasons: because they have a family member in the state; because the system considers that it is the best place for the child; or because the program has the capacity to receive that child.
The reunification process with the family or sponsor is faster when they are here in the state of Florida, and it gives family members the opportunity to visit the children who are in the program, which helps their mental and emotional health.
The Miami program is the only Catholic unaccompanied minors care program in Florida, Carrion said. “There are similar programs to ours in other parts of Florida, but they are not Catholic.”
Under the governor’s order, “we don’t know the repercussions it will have on the lives of many minors and employees,” said Carrion, who has been with Catholic Charities for 26 years. “I have absolute confidence in the services that are being offered here. I see the help being given to the community and the people, and I like being a part of that.”
