HALLANDALE BEACH  |  On July 2, 2023, Archbishop Thomas Wenski made it official: Our Lady of La Vang Vietnamese Mission is now a parish.

Nine years ago, the archbishop granted the Vietnamese community’s request for a permanent home. They had celebrated Masses in several locations throughout the years: first the Schott Center in Pembroke Pines, then St. Helen Church in Fort Lauderdale. Finally, in 2014, Our Lady of La Vang Mission was founded at its current location in Hallandale Beach. 

