Florida state public health officials rolled out a COVID-19 vaccination program Dec. 16, 2020 at St. John’s Nursing Center in Fort Lauderdale, part of Catholic Health Services of the Archdiocese of Miami. Staff and residents of the facility, along with Archbishop Thomas Wenski, were offered the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized for emergency use Dec. 11, 2020.