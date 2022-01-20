MIAMI | Helder Valle knew his Immaculata-La Salle football team had the opportunity to be something special. He didn’t think of history-making special, and he especially didn’t think of award-winning special.
The National Federation of High Schools Coaches Association chose the Royal Lions coach their Florida High School Athletic Association Coach of the Year. His Royal Lions finished a 10-0 regular season, then advanced to the FHSAA Class 4A playoffs for the first time since a back-to-back run in 1975-76. They accomplished this in Valle’s third season with the program.
Valle has been coaching since he was 17. He coached 10 years at Miami’s Westminster Christian, coaching back-to-back-to-back district champions and two All-Americans. He then served as a volunteer coach at Florida International University, then as a defensive coordinator for a Miami Senior High team that made the state semifinals.
Now he’s at Immaculata-La Salle in his first head-coaching stint and said he does not want to leave. “I love it at this school,” Valle said. “I have such love for this school because they gave me a shot. Sister Kim (Keraitis) and (athletic director) Nicholas Fernandez are why we’re successful. They believed in the plan I had, and they backed me up.”
Valle said the coaches promised each other before the season that they’d be 10-0. “We were talented. We knew we had a couple tough games here and there,” he said. “But we were better-coached, better-conditioned.”
The Royal Lions had gone 4-3 last year without the typical offseason conditioning. But they were able to put in the offseason work. His juniors and seniors started with him as freshmen and sophomores. They started off with a 4-6 record three years ago. Valle said the team could run and pass the ball well, and the defense was strong.
Immaculata-La Salle benefited from transfer Aris Angelo Jr., a senior who played at Christopher Columbus High his freshman and sophomore years, then at Coral Gables his junior year. He threw for 1,296 yards, a school-record 25 touchdowns and five interceptions in only eight games, after missing three games early in the season with a wrist injury.
Sophomore Jude Servius led the rushing attack, running for 782 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 8.5 yards per carry. Elijah Henton, who caught 39 passes for 496 yards and seven touchdowns, and Demetrius Johnson (19 catches for 394 yards and nine touchdowns) led the receiving corps.
They operated behind an offensive line that had three seniors, although the unit played several players because of injuries. Senior left tackle Luis Bodden was the only player who played every game. Bodden has received a scholarship offer from NCAA Division II Miles College, which also offered scholarships to Angelo, running back Jarod Carr, defensive back Vashaud Williams and Servius.
While the offense struggled with injuries, the defense was largely injury free. Middle linebacker Eric Islami led the team with 79 tackles, including five sacks. Junior Dairo Melendez, a 6-2, 270-pound defensive tackle who had 63 tackles and four sacks, already has a scholarship offer from Division I Syracuse.
Lavaris Stanford led the nation with six interceptions through the first seven games, enough so that the teams started throwing away from the 6-2, 170-pound sophomore. Williams picked off four passes to go with his 47 tackles. Jalen Morris played through bruised ribs but made 45 tackles.
The Royal Lions beat three archdiocesan schools – St. Brendan, Archbishop McCarthy, and Belen Jesuit, their riva that they hadn’t beaten in 37 years.
“Belen and Immaculata were high schools in Cuba,” Valle said. “Both (Jesuit and De La Salle) fathers came to Miami and opened up schools. Beating them for the first time in 37 years was a big accomplishment. Having the season we had was great.”
The Royal Lions had three shutouts and only lost in the playoffs to Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest 10-7. Valle said the season proves the future is bright at ILS.
“The next step is continuing to do the right thing and not be complacent,” Valle said. “I think Cardinal Gibbons does a great job of being more in the community. We’re getting there as far as providing a Catholic education for everyone. We have the support from the alumni base. We want to get to the level of Cardinal Gibbons and other powerhouse teams.”
