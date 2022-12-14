POMPANO BEACH  |  Faithful with special prayers on their hearts showed up early for the first evening of the Archdiocese of Miami’s inaugural Rosary Congress, which traveled to six host parishes Dec. 2-8, 2022.

Part of the global Diocesan Rosary Congress initiative, its goal is to encourage prayer, devotion and reflection on Christ’s life and mercy.

