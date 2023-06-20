McCarthy timeline

Archbishop Edward A. McCarthy High unveiled a 25th anniversary timeline of their school's history April 27, 2023, created by student siblings Sophia, Susanna and Christopher Inguanzo. Broward County also declared the date as "Archbishop Edward A. McCarthy High School Day." Present for the ceremony and in this photo are Southwest Ranches Vice Mayor Jim Allbritton, Gina Inguanzo, Christopher Inguanzo, Sophia Inguanzo, Susanna Inguanzo, Ramiro Inguanzo, and Archbishop McCarthy Principal Richard Jean.

 CRISTINA CABRERA JARRO | FC

SOUTHWEST RANCHES  |  With a countywide proclamation and the unveiling of a timeline of school history, Archbishop Edward McCarthy High School marked the 25th anniversary of its founding.

“The school is a shining star for Southwest Ranches. It’s in our town, and we’re blessed,” said Vice Mayor Jim Allbritton, who presented the proclamation on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners of Broward County, declaring April 27, 2023, as “Archbishop Edward A. McCarthy High School Day.” 

