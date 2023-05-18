Archbishop Thomas Wenski

In April, the Florida Legislature passed, and the governor signed into law, the Heartbeat Protection Act. While the abortion restrictions in the bill will not go into effect unless the Florida Supreme Court rules to uphold a 15-week abortion ban passed last year, it is hoped that the Court will indeed decide in favor of life and thus this law restricting abortion after six weeks of gestation will go into effect.

This is a big deal — and a step forward even though the bill does contain exceptions to the six-week ban including for rape, incest, or human trafficking. While we pray that one day all abortions are illegal — and unthinkable — this incremental piece of legislation, when it goes into effect, will save tens of thousands of lives. At the same time, increased funding for vital pregnancy and parenting support will help address the essential needs of mothers and families.

