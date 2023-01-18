MIAMI | Three archdiocesan high schools notched state football championships in December: Chaminade-Madonna in Hollywood, St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale and Christopher Columbus in Miami.

The Chaminade-Madonna Lions made their seventh consecutive appearance in the state championship game Dec. 8, 2022, defeating Clearwater Central Catholic in the Class 1M game by a score of 48-14. The game was played at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.

