FORT LAUDERDALE | Little did the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders know that a loss to a Tampa team would pave the road to a state-title victory over another Tampa team. Senior Anthony Hankerson helped the Raiders clinch a three-peat, running for 117 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries to help Aquinas rout Tampa Bay Tech 42-14 Dec. 17, 2021, in the Class 7A football state-championship game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
Aquinas senior Zion Turner, who along with Hankerson played during this entire three-peat, threw for two touchdowns. The Raiders (14-1) recovered from a 24-21 loss on Sept. 3, 2021 at future Class 6A champion Tampa Jesuit to rattle off 13 wins in a row. Their victory over Tampa Bay Tech gave the Raiders their state-record 13th championship, two more than Jacksonville Bolles.
It’s the second time the Raiders have won three titles in a row, the first coming on a 2014-16 run. It’s the fourth title at Aquinas for coach Roger Harriott, who also won a 2012 title at Fort Lauderdale University School.
“We’re going through difficult times in the pandemic. Our leaders facilitated the need to have each other’s backs and understand the importance of accountability,” Harriott said. “As a result, we were able to pull together a strong, family-oriented culture at St. Thomas Aquinas.”
The Raiders consider state championships an expectation, with national titles being the main goal. It doesn’t matter if you’re having to replace several key seniors from last year. The Raiders had to replace their top four receivers, their top 10 tacklers, all but one of their athletes who registered a sack and all but one who registered an interception.
Defensive back King Mack said skeptics and fans thought the Raiders would have a down year because of having to replace several stars. The Raiders, instead, went to work.
“They thought this was St. Thomas’ off year, but we used that as motivation,” Mack said.
Harriott set St. Thomas Aquinas up for a potential title with a schedule that included an opening clash at St. Frances Academy out of Baltimore, a team that would end up No. 4 on the MaxPreps rankings. The Raiders won 38-23.
Little did they know that Tampa Jesuit could stand toe-to-toe with the Raiders. With both teams needing a last-minute replacement foe for a Sept. 3 date, the Raiders traveled to Tampa for a game against the future Class 6A champion Tigers. Six turnovers later, Aquinas limped out of Tampa with a 24-21 loss. Jesuit finished the season ranked No. 8 in the MaxPreps national rankings, just ahead of Aquinas’ No. 9.
Harriott said the Raiders learned to not take things for granted after that loss.
They got back on track with a 24-16 win against Plantation American Heritage, a team that played five state champions going 2-3. Their next speed bump came against Fort Lauderdale Dillard, a 23-13 win over a big-time rival. St. Thomas Aquinas then dominated their remaining foes, including winning all five playoff games by a 45-9 average.
While most people think of St. Thomas Aquinas as a football factory, Harriott considers the team a ministry. He said his goal was to build the Raiders not only into top football players, but also top men. Daily prayer among the team is always a big part.
Receiver Mason Taylor said the Raiders do a lot of faith-building in-house, challenging the senior leaders to be people of good character. “Coach is a religious dude,” Taylor said. “We pray maybe five times on game day. We wouldn’t be here doing anything without God.”
Many players pointed to the daily Bible verses Harriott texts to the team early in the day. He then quizzes players on that verse at practice.
“For us, it goes way beyond the football field,” Harriott said. “Football is a small part. Football is something you do, not what you are — a faith-based man. Family is what we are.”
Harriott said the faith also helps overcome obstacles off the field, as several players suffered unexpected losses during the season. Defensive end Zakaih Saez lost a stepfather to COVID before the American Heritage game. Camden Brown’s 14-year-old sister, Kaden Storm Brown, passed away, while Zion Turner also lost a sister.
Harriott said the camaraderie helps teammates lift each other in times of trial. “Some people look at football as a game you play. We look at it as a game of life we live. For us, it’s a true family brotherhood.”
