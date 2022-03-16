A story from the Indian subcontinent tells of six blind men and an elephant. It goes something like this: Once upon a time, in a village where these six blind men lived, they heard that someone had brought an elephant to the village. The blind men couldn’t go and “see” it — but they figured they might as well go and “feel” it to learn what an elephant was.
The first blind man felt the elephant’s leg and determined that an elephant was pretty much like a pillar; the second blind man touched the elephant’s tail and declared that an elephant was simply like a rope; the third grabbed hold of the elephant’s trunk and said the elephant was much like a tree branch; the fourth held an ear and pronounced it like a fan.
The fifth blind man leaned against the elephant’s side and thought the elephant to be a wall; and the sixth one put his hands around the tusk of the elephant and went off saying that an elephant was like a pipe.
Of course, when they shared their observations with one another, there was a lot of arguing. Each of the blind men was partly in the right; but all were in the wrong.
Like those blind men, sometimes we think we know about something but we’re still in the dark — because we don’t consider another perspective other than our own.
But we don’t have to be blind to have “blind spots.” We might be able to see what the Gospel says about one thing, but we are blind to other things. How many of us are blind to the poverty and the pain of our neighbor? And contemporary culture today is seemingly “enlightened” about many things — we see the wrongness of racism, of sexism, but we are blind to the slaughter of the unborn.
During this Lenten season — through prayer, fasting and almsgiving — we are called anew to conversion of mind and heart. Lent is an invitation to address those blind spots in our lives in which the full beauty of the Gospel and of our life in Christ is still obscured. It is also a call to “Exodus.” As the ancient Hebrews were called out of Egypt to pass over into the Promised Land, Lent is a call to come out of ourselves, to leave behind the illusion of self-sufficiency so that we can open ourselves — with trustful abandonment — to the merciful embrace of our loving and merciful Father.
At the same time, Lent is a summons to reach out to others in their need so that we, having experienced mercy from God, might learn how to be ourselves merciful.
There is a saying: Seeing is believing. But as we see in the Gospels, many people saw Jesus’ miracles. Though “seeing,” they did not believe. The Pharisees, for example, remained spiritually blind to the reality of whom Jesus was. But the Gospel teaches us that to believe is to see. In other words, the light of faith can dispel those “blind spots” that prevent us from making our “exodus” from death to life, blindness to sight, slavery to freedom.
Mother Teresa, the saint of Calcutta, would say: “If we pray, we will believe; if we believe, we will love; if we love, we will serve.”
During this Lent, let us pray then that we will believe so as to see Christ more clearly, to love him more dearly, and to follow him more nearly.
