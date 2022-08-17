Archbishop Thomas Wenski

Christian poets have over the centuries sung the praises of Mary, the Mother of God and our mother. The English Romantic poet, William Wordsworth (1790-1850), described her as “our tainted human nature’s solitary boast,” for Mary was sinless from the first moment of her conception.

The solemnity of Mary’s Assumption, celebrated Aug. 15, is properly understood in light of her Immaculate Conception. The Second Vatican Council, reaffirming the Tradition (and Pius XII’s infallibly declaring the Assumption as a dogma of Catholic faith in 1950) taught that “the Immaculate Virgin, preserved free from all stain of original sin, was taken up body and soul into heavenly glory when her earthly life was over and exalted by the Lord as Queen over all things.” (Lumen Gentium, 59)

