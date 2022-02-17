Earlier this month, we celebrated World Marriage Day (Sunday, Feb. 13). This is an internationally recognized event held every year on the second Sunday of February to underscore the importance of marriage. That weekend, we welcomed to our cathedral couples celebrating significant anniversaries in their married life. It was a joy to see couples renewing their vows after 25, 50 or even 60 years of married life.
Yet today the hopes that people place in marriage are increasingly fragile in our age of easy divorce and the “hook-up” culture. Too many people, especially among our young, are cynical about the possibilities of entering into a joyful and permanent marriage. According to statistics reported in social media, less than half of the households in the United States today are made up of married couples. For the first time in history, there are more people not married — we put in this category those never married, not yet married, and not married anymore — there are more in this category than those who are married.
This is a serious problem that begets a litany of woes: the Brookings Institution says that if we had the marriage rate today that we had in 1970, there would be a 25% drop in poverty; and The Heritage Foundation says that marriage drops the probability of a child living in poverty by 82 percent. The decline of marriage is our most important — and ignored — national crisis.
We often hear talk about the lack of vocations to the priesthood and religious life — and some would blame the dearth of vocations on celibacy. But young people not only find it hard to commit to the vocation of being a priest or a sister; they find it hard also to commit to the vocation of being a husband and wife, a father, and a mother. We see this in the number of young people who are reluctant not only to marry in church — but even to marry civilly.
The word “love” is frequently used and misused. Most commonly, it represents what the ancient Greeks called “Eros”; that is, the erotic love between a man and a woman. Our modern society certainly has exalted Eros but at the same time it also has debased the human body and in doing so has impoverished Eros. Eros, reduced to just ‘sex,’ has become a commodity, a mere ‘thing’ — often something just to be bought and sold.
Eros properly understood, however, does symbolize God’s passionate love for his people — and this Eros that attracts the opposite sexes to one another “leads a man and a woman to marriage, to a bond that is exclusive and therefore monogamous as well as permanent.” This is exactly what Jesus affirms when, quoting the Book of Genesis, he says: “For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh. So, they are no longer two, but one flesh.”
Thus, the Church, from her earliest days, has proposed to couples a new vision of self-sacrificial love expressed in the word “agape.” The natural human love between a man and a woman is a beautiful and sacred thing but it needs discipline and maturity, it needs ‘agape’ lest it lose its true dignity and purpose.
And this is what makes the sacrament of matrimony different from cohabitation or even a civil marriage. As a sacrament, matrimony is a living and outward sign of Christ’s own love for his bride, the Church. In imitation of Christ, through their unconditional love one for another, the mutual and exclusive fidelity of their love for one another, their love’s openness to life expressed through its fruits — their children and their good works — husbands and wives reflect the love of Christ himself. “Agape,” as it were, redeems “Eros.”
APPOINTMENTS
Archbishop Thomas Wenski has made the following appointment:
Effective Feb. 1, 2022
Father Hector Perez to temporary parochial vicar, Our Lady of the Lakes, Miami Lakes.
