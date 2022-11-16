Archbishop Thomas Wenski, right, congratulates the three recipients of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Office of Catechesis, including Chuck Rossner, left, Jean Weber and Mary See, all from Sacred Heart Parish in Homestead.
Father Louis Merosne, a Haitian-born, U.S. educated priest currently working in Haiti, delivers the English keynote at the annual Catechetical Conference, which brought around 600 religious education and Catholic school teachers to St. Brendan High School, Oct. 29, 2022.
Mary Ann Weisinger, coordinator of Spanish language initiatives for the Catechetical Institute of the Franciscan University of Steubenville, who formerly worked for the archdiocesan Office of Evangelization and Parish Life, delivers the Spanish keynote at the annual Catechetical Conference, which brought around 600 religious education and Catholic school teachers to St. Brendan High School, Oct. 29, 2022.
Archbishop Thomas Wenski, right, congratulates the three recipients of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Office of Catechesis, including Chuck Rossner, left, Jean Weber and Mary See, all from Sacred Heart Parish in Homestead.
ANA RODRIGUEZ-SOTO | FC
Thelma Robles, second from left, poses with fellow catechists from Prince of Peace Parish in Miami before the start of the English keynote at the annual Catechetical Conference Oct. 29, 2022.
MIAMI | The Office of Catechesis hosted its Catechetical Conference, which drew over 600 Catholic school teachers and religious educators to St. Brendan High School Oct. 29, 2022. Religious educators are the weekends-and-evenings volunteers who teach the faith to children who don’t attend Catholic schools. Three catechists were honored with lifetime achievement awards.
Father Louis Merosne, a Haiti-born, Boston-raised priest who now pastors a parish in the Diocese of Anse-à-Veau and Miragoâne, Haiti, delivered the keynote in English. He said Church leaders should ask this question: “How many believe in the mind but not in the heart?” That is, they say they believe but they don’t act as if they do. “The real presence makes a difference,” Father Merosne said. “If we don’t know Jesus, it doesn’t matter if he’s present in the Eucharist.”
Speaking separately, Spanish-language presenter Mary Ann Weisinger echoed the priest’s words. “The world needs the testimony of people who have Christ within them. We are not the same before and after. The world has to perceive that,” said Weisinger, who worked in Miami’s Office of Evangelization and Parish Life before moving to Houston, Texas. She now coordinates Spanish language initiatives for the Catechetical Institute at Franciscan University of Steubenville.
The day-long conference continued with workshops in English, Spanish and Creole, where presenters focused more deeply on topics such as catechesis through sacred music; how to effectively foster deep conversion in the Holy Spirit for those coming into the Church; understanding the Eucharist through the lens of anointing of the sick; and teaching the Eucharist in salvation history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.