MIAMI  |  The Office of Catechesis hosted its Catechetical Conference, which drew over 600 Catholic school teachers and religious educators to St. Brendan High School Oct. 29, 2022. Religious educators are the weekends-and-evenings volunteers who teach the faith to children who don’t attend Catholic schools. Three catechists were honored with lifetime achievement awards.

Father Louis Merosne, a Haitian-born, U.S. educated priest currently working in Haiti, delivers the English keynote at the annual Catechetical Conference, which brought around 600 religious education and Catholic school teachers to St. Brendan High School, Oct. 29, 2022.
Mary Ann Weisinger, coordinator of Spanish language initiatives for the Catechetical Institute of the Franciscan University of Steubenville, who formerly worked for the archdiocesan Office of Evangelization and Parish Life, delivers the Spanish keynote at the annual Catechetical Conference, which brought around 600 religious education and Catholic school teachers to St. Brendan High School, Oct. 29, 2022.

Father Louis Merosne, a Haiti-born, Boston-raised priest who now pastors a parish in the Diocese of Anse-à-Veau and Miragoâne, Haiti, delivered the keynote in English. He said Church leaders should ask this question: “How many believe in the mind but not in the heart?” That is, they say they believe but they don’t act as if they do. “The real presence makes a difference,” Father Merosne said. “If we don’t know Jesus, it doesn’t matter if he’s present in the Eucharist.”

