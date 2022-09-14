teachers

Participants talk about the reasons they chose to teach in Catholic schools during the orientation session held for around 250 new teachers - both new to teaching and/or new to archdiocesan Catholic schools - held Aug. 9, 2022, at Msgr. Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS  |  Equal parts information and inspiration: That’s what around 250 teachers – both new to teaching and/or new to archdiocesan schools – received last month during a first-of-its-kind orientation session hosted a week before the start of the school year.

“Thank you for accepting the call to Catholic education,” archdiocesan Schools Superintendent Jim Rigg told them. “It’s a holy call. You’re accepting a vocation.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.