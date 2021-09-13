Following is a summary of the Archdiocese of Miami’s COVID policy for elementary and high schools as issued at the start of September 2021. This policy is being continually reviewed and revised as necessary throughout the year.
• The ADOM COVID protocol is modeled on the latest CDC guidance and will be revised consistent with any additional guidance from the CDC or FL Department of Health.
• Anyone who is sick should remain at home until symptoms resolve. Please contact the school. Anyone who has been tested for COVID and awaits results, should remain at home. Please contact the school.
• Any exposure to persons with COVID should be reported to the school; student should remain at home until school determines if there is a need for quarantine.
• Any student with a positive diagnosis of COVID should isolate at home and contact the school; the school will determine when return to school is safe.
MASK REQUIREMENTS:
• Masks are optional outdoors, for anyone, regardless of vaccination status; maintain social distance.
• While indoors, masks are required for all individuals in elementary schools, children and adults, regardless of vaccination status.
• Fully vaccinated individuals can opt out of wearing masks indoors at the high school level only; must provide documentation to the school that they are fully vaccinated.
TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS — WITHIN USA
• If fully vaccinated, no quarantine requirements.
• If not fully vaccinated, quarantine following U.S. travel is at the discretion of the school; if school requires quarantine, 7-day + PCR protocol must be followed.
TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS — INTERNATIONAL
• If fully vaccinated, no quarantine required — but PCR testing within 3-5 days of return to U.S. with test results reported to school.
• If not fully vaccinated, mandated quarantine upon return; use 7-day + PCR testing protocol.
QUARANTINE PROTOCOL WHEN QUARANTINE IS NECESSARY:
• ADOM Preferred: Quarantine 7 DAYS + PCR and caution until 14th day; 6 full days of quarantine, then testing no sooner than day 6 or later; PCR test required; quarantine continued until negative results received; quarantine must include at least 7 full days; present negative results to supervisor/school.
• If electing not to test: Quarantine 10 days and caution until 14th day; 10 full days of quarantine; no testing; return to normal life after 10 full days of quarantine if no symptoms have begun; extra caution for 4 more days/monitor symptoms for full 14 days’ incubation period.
ISOLATION WHEN A POSITIVE DIAGNOSIS IS RECEIVED:
• If asymptomatic: a minimum of 10 days’ isolation; no testing needed to return.
• If symptomatic: a minimum of 10 days’ isolation and return only after symptoms are resolved. No testing needed to return.
IF FULLY VACCINATED AND DOCUMENTATION IS PROVIDED TO THE SCHOOL
• Masks are not required outdoors; masks are required indoors in elementary schools.
• No quarantine needed following international travel; however, testing is required.
• No quarantine or testing needed following travel in USA.
• No quarantine needed if close contact to someone who is contagious. However, if symptomatic, then isolation is needed.
IF THE STUDENT HAD POSITIVE COVID DIAGNOSIS WITHIN PRIOR 90 DAYS
• Natural immunity following recovery can be documented with positive test results.
• Masks are not required outdoors; during 90 days after recovery, masks are not required indoors at the secondary school level. They are required at the elementary school level..
• Student may opt out of weekly testing in order to participate in school athletics within the 90-day post recovery period.
• If documented, no quarantine needed following travel in the U.S. within the 90-day post recovery period.
• If documented, no quarantine needed following close contact to someone who is contagious within the 90-day post recovery period. However, if symptomatic, then isolation is needed.
PARTICIPATION IN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ATHLETICS
• To participate indoors in elementary school athletics, masks are required.
• Social distance should be maintained whenever possible.
PARTICIPATION IN HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
• To participate on a high school athletic team, negative PCR test result (at site selected by student) is required weekly.
• Athletes may opt out of weekly testing if they document they are fully vaccinated or, within the 90-days post recovery, document natural immunity via a positive diagnosis.
