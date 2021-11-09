MIAMI GARDENS | Based on nominations made by the faithful in the Archdiocese of Miami, and after many rounds with different groups of judges, four pro-life efforts were honored with the first Walking with Moms awards during the Congreso Pro Vida, held Oct. 29-31 at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens. Following are the winners and why they were nominated:
Belen Pro Life Club, Belen Jesuit Preparatory School
On Oct. 4, 2020, a group of Belen students participated in the annual Life Chain across U.S. 1. Holding pro-life signs, the students showed their support for women and unborn babies. Pictures of the students posted on social media drew a malicious response against the students individually, with vulgar ridicule in words and pictures, even including threats. The attack went viral, with 30,000 retweets on Twitter. The students were asked if they wanted to take the pictures down and they refused, choosing instead to remain steadfast and not back down. The social media frenzy got the attention of Sen. Marco Rubio, who retweeted in the Belen students’ defense: “You will be hated by all because of my name...” Matthew 10:22, #MenForOthers, #RespectLife, #Prolife.” The young men did not intend any attention by simply standing as a voice for life, but by their simple witness, they shined as a light for all to see.
Mariana Barbara, FIU Catholic Panthers
Barbara has led the pro-life ministry at Florida International University for many years. She has been the captain of the FIU Catholic Panthers group pilgrimage to the March for Life in Washington D.C. and has been responsible for recruiting many of the students to participate. During the pandemic she started the Pro-Life Rosary Chain Fellowship, a monthly event where students gather outside their local Planned Parenthood to pray the rosary for the unborn, provide sidewalk counseling, and promote unity and healing. A graduate student completing her master’s in psychology-behavior analysis, she currently serves as the pro-life chair and secretary of the FIU Catholic Panthers. Barbara is an exemplary young adult leader who has contributed greatly to the pro-life activities at FIU and is a tireless promoter of respect life ministry.
Isabel Font, St. Martin De Porres Parish
In August of 2020, Font was appointed by her pastor to form a Walking with Moms team and revive her church’s respect life ministry. After learning about all the available resources, she quickly identified the gaps and began advocating for moms in her community. She discovered that many of the local mothers do not have transportation and cannot easily travel to the nearest pregnancy help center. So she insisted that the help center come to them. This past year, Respect Life staff made two mission trips to Font’s parish in the Homestead area to provide services and assistance to the families there. All thanks to her perseverance, diligence, and dedication to helping mothers and babies in need in her community.
Victoria Wamba, St. Katharine Drexel Parish
A respect life ministry co-representative, Wamba collects donations from her parish and delivers them herself, weekly, to her parish’s assigned pregnancy help center. She recruits volunteers for the Central Broward Pregnancy Help Center and makes a weekly schedule for them. As a volunteer client advocate at the center, she goes above and beyond for clients in dire situations. Whether it be finding them housing or counseling, Wamba does not leave until she is sure the clients are going to get the help they need. Those who work with her says she gives 100% of herself to the ministry and all who serve in it, and never expects anything in return. She inspires the entire Central Broward respect life team as she models how to speak to every mother through a full and compassionate heart.
