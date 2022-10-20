Students pray the rosary with Archbishop Wenski Staff Report Staff Report Oct 20, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Archbishop Thomas Wenski recites the Sorrowful Mysteries of the rosary in Spanish with students from St. Michael the Archangel School in Miami, Sept. 27, 2022. MARIA ALEJANDRA RIVAS | ADOM Archbishop Thomas Wenski prays the rosary with third graders from St. Mary Cathedral School as part of a video project promoting the rosary during the month of October. ANA RODRIGUEZ-SOTO | FC Archbishop Thomas Wenski prays the rosary with third graders from St. Mary Cathedral School as part of a video project promoting the rosary during the month of October. ANA RODRIGUEZ-SOTO | FC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STAFF REPORTMIAMI | October marks multiple celebrations in the Archdiocese of Miami: It’s the month of Respect Life and the month of the Holy Rosary, because the feast of the Holy Rosary is Oct. 7. That is also the day the Archdiocese of Miami was established in 1958.To mark those occasions, Archbishop Thomas Wenski decided to pray the rosary with archdiocesan school children — in three languages — and create videos of their prayers. On Sept. 26, 2022, staff from MariaVision taped him praying the joyful mysteries in Creole with third graders from St. Mary Cathedral School in Miami.On Sept. 27, 2022, he prayed the sorrowful mysteries in Spanish with students from various grades at St. Michael the Archangel School in Miami.Later this month — the tapings were interrupted by Hurricane Ian — he will be praying the glorious mysteries in English with students from Nativity School in Hollywood.The archdiocesan Communications Office is posting each of these videos on the website during the month of October. Feel free to join them in prayer at www.miamiarch.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rosary Thomas Wenski Student Christianity School Worship Education October Archdiocese Miami Pray Staff Report Follow Staff Report Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Editions Florida Catholic MediaTo view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left. Subscribe now. Have the monthly Florida Catholic Media Miami & La Voz Católica e-Editions delivered right to your inbox. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Miami & La Voz Católica e-Editions (Monthly) Please enter a valid email address. Subscribe Manage Subscribe Subscribe for free news alertsClick the button below to sign up for any of our available e-mailed news alerts. Sign up Trending Eritrean authorities detain Catholic bishop, but won’t say why Bishops wrestled with possibility of nuclear annihilation in pastoral letter Total devastation Read the Latest Digital Issue of the Florida Catholic OBITUARY: Father Michael Sullivan, 84
