MIAMI  |  Everyone knows the Catholic Church opposes abortion. But where does it stand on in vitro fertilization? Are Catholics morally obliged to care for the environment? What about end-of-life issues: What’s the difference between ‘letting go of life’ and ‘pulling the plug’?

Those seeking answers to those questions — for either professional or personal reasons — can find them by enrolling in St. Thomas University’s Master of Science in Bioethics program, now entering its seventh year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.