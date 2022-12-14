MIAMI | Everyone knows the Catholic Church opposes abortion. But where does it stand on in vitro fertilization? Are Catholics morally obliged to care for the environment? What about end-of-life issues: What’s the difference between ‘letting go of life’ and ‘pulling the plug’?
Those seeking answers to those questions — for either professional or personal reasons — can find them by enrolling in St. Thomas University’s Master of Science in Bioethics program, now entering its seventh year.
The program was created and is taught by an archdiocesan priest, Father Alfred Cioffi, who holds doctorate degrees in both moral theology and genetics.
“It was a way of combining my two backgrounds,” said Father Cioffi, who is associate professor of biology and bioethics and director of the Institute for Bioethics at St. Thomas’ College of Health Sciences and Technology. “Bioethics is like applied moral theology.”
And the coursework is not an exercise in ivory-tower philosophy but a realistic way of approaching the moral problems of the 21st century, where scientific advances often outpace humanity’s ability to ponder the consequences.
While other universities might offer bioethics courses, Father Cioffi said, “this is Catholic bioethics, not secular bioethics.”
St. Thomas’ program also is unique in that it is geared toward working professionals: doctors, nurses, deacons, priests, hospice workers, caregivers, even catechists and school teachers.
“Seventh and eighth graders can ask very creative questions,” Father Cioffi said.
He teaches the classes Saturday mornings between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Students can attend in person at St. Thomas University; or listen and ask questions online from the comfort of their homes; or watch the recorded classes on YouTube anytime, all depending on their schedule.
“If they can’t make it on a particular Saturday, no problem. They can watch the video,” Father Cioffi said. “I tell my students there’s no excuse for missing classes.”
The program runs for four consecutive semesters, and consists of two classes per semester, with rolling admissions. “They can start either in the fall or the spring,” Father Cioffi said.
No thesis is required at the end, and the grades are based on weekly summaries turned in by the students.
The only requirement to obtain the master’s degree is the completion of a bachelor’s degree in any accredited field, not just science or theology. “I provide all the biological and theological background necessary,” Father Cioffi said.
The cost is about $550 per credit for a total of 30 credits, which adds up to $16,000 total or about $4,000 per semester.
Father Cioffi pointed out that earning a master’s degree usually means a pay raise, especially for teachers.
But those interested in learning, without earning a degree, can now audit the program while paying for only one credit per course.
“They don’t have to do any of the work. They can just sit there and absorb the materials, participate fully in class, but they don’t do any work. They don’t get a degree but they get the knowledge,” Father Cioffi said. “They can also pick and choose the courses they want.”
The deadline to apply for admission into the next cohort is Jan. 15, 2023. Those interested can contact Father Cioffi directly at acioffi@stu.edu or 786-489-9369.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.