St. Thomas University School of Law was renamed Feb. 8, 2023, after attorney Benjamin L. Crump.

MIAMI GARDENS  |  The College of Law at St. Thomas University has been renamed the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law, making it the first law school in the country named after a practicing Black attorney. The university made the announcement Feb. 8, 2023. 

The only other law school in the country named for a Black person is named after Crump’s personal hero, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

