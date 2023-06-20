ARCHBISHOPS-NBA-NHL-FINALS-WAGER

Archbishops Thomas Wenski of Miami, left, Samuel J. Aquila of Denver and George Leo Thomas of Las Vegas are pictured in a panel photo. The three archbishops had placed a friendly wager bet on their respective teams winning the NBA finals (Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets) and the NHL Stanley Cup (Florida Panthers vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights). At stake are stone crabs, cigars, mafioso and bison steaks, and whiskey. Miami lost both championships leading Archbishop Wenski to send stone crabs across the country. 

MIAMI  |  The stone crabs and cigars are on their way.

Despite valiant, history-making efforts, the Miami Heat and the Florida Panthers lost their bids to become NBA and NHL champions, respectively. The Heat fell to the Denver Nuggets in five games, as did the Panthers to the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

