Archbishops Thomas Wenski of Miami, left, Samuel J. Aquila of Denver and George Leo Thomas of Las Vegas are pictured in a panel photo. The three archbishops had placed a friendly wager bet on their respective teams winning the NBA finals (Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets) and the NHL Stanley Cup (Florida Panthers vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights). At stake are stone crabs, cigars, mafioso and bison steaks, and whiskey. Miami lost both championships leading Archbishop Wenski to send stone crabs across the country.
MIAMI | The stone crabs and cigars are on their way.
Despite valiant, history-making efforts, the Miami Heat and the Florida Panthers lost their bids to become NBA and NHL champions, respectively. The Heat fell to the Denver Nuggets in five games, as did the Panthers to the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
That means Archbishop Thomas Wenski will have to pay off the bets he made as the playoffs started with the bishops of both cities: newly elevated Archbishop George Leo Thomas of Las Vegas, and Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver.
It also means Archbishop Wenski won’t receive bison steaks and whiskey from Denver or two mafioso sets of steaks from Vegas.
The three bishops gathered in Orlando June 14-16, for the U.S. bishops’ annual spring meeting.
“Now the day of reckoning is upon the Archbishop of Miami as stone crabs and cigars — true ‘tastes’ of South Florida — are being ordered and shipped to the cities celebrating their victories,” said Mary Ross Agosta, archdiocesan communications director.
She shared a picture Archbishop Wenski took with Archbishop Thomas and noted the three prelates had shared some “good fun” conversations about the championship series.
Both the Heat and Panthers began the playoffs as eighth seeds, and both defied expectations in reaching the championship games. A win would have notched the first championship for the Panthers, who also lost in their first trip to the Stanley Cup finals in 1996, their third year of existence.
The Heat would have become the first number eight seed to win the finals. It was the first championship for the Golden Knights in just their sixth year of existence. It also was the first championship in the 47-year history of the Denver Nuggets.
