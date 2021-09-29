Father Reginald Jean-Mary, pastor of Notre Dame d’Haiti Mission, issued this statement upon his return from a visit to the Del Rio International Bridge on the Texas-Mexico border, Sept. 26, 2021.
“Let me begin first of all by expressing my gratitude to my archbishop, Thomas Wenski of the Archdiocese of Miami, who delegated Father Fritzner and I to assist the migrants at the Del Rio border. We extend also our heartfelt thank you to Randy McGrordy from Catholic Legal Services in the Archdiocese of Miami as well as Mary Ross Agosta of the Office of Communications who coordinated that trip; to all of you in the media that are always there to keep Haiti and the Haitian people in the spotlight.
“Thank you to all the courageous community, faith leaders and people with good conscience who stood up to denounce the flagrant injustice perpetrated against the Haitian migrants at the Del Rio border, Texas. I salute also the courage, the dignity and the state of resilience of our fellow brothers and sisters who despite all the humiliation, the deception and the rejection that they have experienced, have managed to keep their heads up. I salute the greatness and the great spirit of leadership of our elected officials, the legal agencies who remained a voice of conscience for our people.
“What we witnessed at the border of Del Rio is a very inhumane situation. This has been a very horrific, graphic act of dehumanization of the children of God. That place under the bridge of Del Rio was hell on earth as one of the migrants described it. I refer to it myself as the Golgotha experience of the Haitian people. This is a place of deception, humiliation, rejection, condemnation, crucifixion and execution, where there did not exist only mistreatment but most importantly abuses of the fundamental rights of the migrants. We reject and condemn that act of injustice.
“We condemn also the structures that support that injustice, and we call upon the leaders of this administration to follow the law on migration by ensuring the due process to all the migrants, to grant them the process of humanitarian parole, to give them access to apply for political asylum, to treat them with dignity and that a thorough investigation be led in the abuses of the migrants. We ask the Biden administration to stop the deportation, to tell us where they have put the migrants that they have displaced so that we can assist them legally, psychologically and to provide humanitarian assistance.
“We ask also that the State Department continue to work to restore order in Haiti so that the country can find stability and an economic path toward the future. Stop tolerating corruption in Haiti and mingling in the internal politics of Haiti. May a new special envoy be sent to Haiti with the freedom to lead the country toward stability and order. We believe that it is never too late to do what is good, right and just.”
