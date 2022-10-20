MIAMI  |  Members of the archdiocesan St. Vincent de Paul Society got something they never sought – recognition – during their 100th anniversary Mass.

“The St. Vincent de Paul Society has been around longer than the Archdiocese of Miami,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski during the Sept. 24, 2022, event at Gesu Church, where the local branch of the society held its first conference. “Thank you for being on the side of the poor for these last 100 years.”

Blanca Abad said she fell in love with the St. Vincent de Paul Society after seeing its work at St. Katharine Drexel Church in Weston.
Archbishop Thomas Wenski admires a commemorative medal given him by the archdiocesan council of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Sept. 24, 2022, during the group's centennial Mass at Gesu Church in Miami.
“We’re the right hand man of the priests,” says Jim Werle of the St. Vincent de Paul Society after its centennial Mass at Gesu Church, Miami, Sept. 24, 2022.

