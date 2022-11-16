Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski, center, meets with David A. Armstrong, president of St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, and Judge Patricia A Seitz, senior judge at the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, following the 31st annual Red Mass, Oct. 18, 2022 at St. Anthony Church in Fort Lauderdale. Judge Seitz was honored with the St. Thomas More Society’s 2022 Archbishop Edward A McCarthy Award.
Area judges and members of the legal community in Broward County take part in the 31st annual Red Mass of the St. Thomas More Society of South Florida, held Oct. 18, 2022 at St. Anthony Church in Fort Lauderdale.
Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski, center, meets with David A. Armstrong, president of St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, and Judge Patricia A Seitz, senior judge at the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, following the 31st annual Red Mass, Oct. 18, 2022 at St. Anthony Church in Fort Lauderdale. Judge Seitz was honored with the St. Thomas More Society’s 2022 Archbishop Edward A McCarthy Award.
TOM TRACY | FC
Area judges and members of the legal community in Broward County take part in the 31st annual Red Mass of the St. Thomas More Society of South Florida, held Oct. 18, 2022 at St. Anthony Church in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE | Just as the U.S. appears divided about a national plan for student loan debt forgiveness, a Catholic university president asserted that private education produces less student loan debt on average than public colleges and that higher education is still a proven path for success.
“For the first time in our country’s history, education is being challenged from both sides of the aisles — the media, the politicians are saying that people don’t get a good return on their investment for education,” said David A. Armstrong, president of St. Thomas, the archdiocesan university in Miami Gardens.
He spoke to legal professionals from Broward County at the dinner following the 31st annual Red Mass hosted by the St. Thomas More Society of South Florida, and celebrated Oct. 18, 2022, at St. Anthony Church in Fort Lauderdale. The Mass was celebrated by Archbishop Thomas Wenski along with a number of local clergy.
“As a president of a university, we have not done a good job of telling everyone how important higher education is,” Armstrong told the gathering.
But the statistics don’t lie.
“To this day, the best investment anyone can make in their life … is to earn a college degree. They will earn more (income) over their lifetime, but we tend to forget that because there is this mythical person who works at Starbucks who owes $200,000 in school loans,” he said.
“No one has ever shown me who that person is, and I have never seen a name. At the private schools around this country the average debt is $19,000 and it’s $21,000 if they went to a state school,” Armstrong added.
Biden’s plan would cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers, as long as they earn no more than $125,000 a year or are part of a household where total earnings are no more than $250,000. The plan only applies to federal loans, not those held by private institutions.
Although the administration is accepting applications from borrowers, and the U.S. Supreme Court already rejected one lawsuit, two courts have now ordered a halt to the program. The administration plans to appeal.
Biden enacted the debt relief plan under the HEROES Act, which was passed after the Sept. 11 attacks sparked an American-led military campaign aimed at terrorism. The act gave the administration authority to forgive student loan debt in association with military operations or national emergencies. The administration has asserted that the law allows loan forgiveness for Americans dealing with financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to making the case for higher education, Armstrong made a detailed case that the values and moral code drawn from the life of St. Thomas More were still relevant for the modern world.
Armstrong began his first year at St. Thomas University in August 2018. He is credited with launching a football and marching band program at the university, completing construction of the Gus Machado School of Business, beginning an Ethical Leadership Program, and raising more than $10.8 million for the school.
Prior to coming to Miami, he worked at Thomas More University, a Catholic liberal arts school belonging to the Diocese of Covington, Kentucky, where he was president since 2013.
Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Armstrong holds a law degree from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in political science, with a minor in accounting, from Mercyhurst University.
Local attorney John Seiler, who introduced Armstrong at the dinner, credited him and St. Thomas University for creating the first such Institute for Ethical Leadership in the state of Florida, saying it was foremost among the reasons he had been invited to speak to the St. Thomas More’s Society annual gathering. The institute offers bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees in ethical leadership.
Founded in 1989, the St. Thomas More Society is a Catholic association of South Florida’s legal community — including lawyers, judges, public officials and other legal professionals — dedicated to advancing the principles of St. Thomas More.
Past speakers at the event, Seiler noted, included four university presidents, a past Florida governor, a U.S. Senator, a cardinal, three federal appellate judges and U.S. Supreme Court justices Clarence Thomas and the late Antonin Scalia.
During the dinner, the St. Thomas More Society also gave its annual Archbishop McCarthy Award to Hon. Patricia A. Seitz, senior judge of the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.