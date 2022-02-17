FORT LAUDERDALE | Catholic Schools Week started on a high note at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. So much so that Jim Rigg, secretary of education and superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Miami, cleared his busy schedule and stopped by St. Thomas first thing Jan. 31, 2022, to pay tribute to a model student.
“I just wanted to come by and congratulate Sofia,” he said after arriving at the surprise celebration for Sofia Alvarez, 17, one of 10 out of 1.6 million students to receive the 2021-2022 Youth Virtues, Valor and Vision Award from the National Catholic Educational Association.
“What a way to start Catholic Schools Week,” Rigg said. “Dad, you must be proud.”
Sofia, a senior and part of the St. Thomas Aquinas family since ninth grade, was completely speechless when she walked into the small meeting room and spotted a dozen or so administrators, teachers and her parents, Frank and Lisa Alvarez, as well as her sister, Victoria, 14, waiting to tell her the good news about her national recognition.
“We kept it a secret,” Victoria said. “She is a great student. She pushes me to be an achiever.”
The NCEA honor, given each year, recognizes Catholic students who represent “missionary discipleship in their faithful leadership and service to others,” according to the association’s website. The website explains that only one nomination may be submitted per school, and it must be done by a faculty member with approval from the principal.
“Sofia is a beautiful, caring, talented, academically gifted young lady who exemplifies the best of the Catholic ethos,” said Denise Aloma, St. Thomas’ principal.
The NCEA committee selecting award recipients was impressed by Sofia’s work with numerous clubs and especially her outreach and support to a non-profit called Project St. Anne, which is helping the people in Haiti hit by a major earthquake in August 2021.
Sofia, born in Plantation, is a top student who has been on the principal’s honor roll every year of high school. She is a member of Future Healthcare Professionals, Raiders for Autism, the CARE Club that supports efforts to raise awareness for cancer, the Spanish Club and six honor societies.
She has been involved in several service organizations including Broward Regional Health Planning Council Assistance, Kids in Distress and the American Cancer Society.
Away from school, she is a parishioner of St. Gregory in Plantation and a competitive dancer who enjoys reading and spending time with friends and family. After high school, she hopes to attend the University of Florida in Gainesville to pursue a career in medicine.
“She is the sweetest person,” said her father, Frank, as he talked about his little girl. “She doesn’t want to hurt anyone. She never takes sides. She sees the good in everyone.”
Msgr. Vincent T. Kelly, pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Fort Lauderdale and part of the St. Thomas Aquinas family since 1970, was on hand to lead a prayer. He gave compliments and blessings to Sofia and her family.
During the school celebration, assistant principal Robert Mulder presented Sofia with an inscribed award. She also received a tablet for studies and a bouquet of flowers.
“Sofia single-handedly organized an entire service project to assist Project St. Anne, which collects items to be shipped to the poorest and hardest hit areas of Haiti,” said Jillian Fackenthal, St. Thomas’ director of guidance and a school counselor. “Sofia collected over 4,000 items for this cause. Not only is she charitable but ask any of her teachers and they will tell you she is among the best of best. A picture-perfect and self-motivated student, Sofia is more than deserving of this award.”
Stacey Rosonow, a 1996 St. Thomas Aquinas graduate who teaches social studies, English and leadership, nominated Sofia for the NCEA award.
“I watched her collect 4,000 items single handedly without asking for help. She is the most deserving student for this award,” Rosonow said. “I think this is a perfect start to Catholic Schools’ Week because this represents everything we are about as a school family.”
Catholic Schools Week ran through Feb. 5. The theme of this year’s celebration was Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service — exactly what Sofia represents.
“I am happy that I could make a difference,” she said. “I just wanted to help. I didn’t expect any recognition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.