LINDA REEVES|FC Megan Cowart shows off her school team's robot during a competition May 1, 2021 at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale. Megan, a senior, was presented a scholarship during the competition by representatives of Florida Power & Light. She won the $ 20,000 award from the philanthropic arm of FPL to continue her studies in science and engineering at Cornell University in New York.