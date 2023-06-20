Leila Murray

Leila Murray poses with the Feeding South Florida truck that bears the picture she drew for a contest. The art was revealed May 31, 2023, at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Fort Lauderdale.

 JIM DAVIS | FC

FORT LAUDERDALE  |  For one student, social conscience is as plain as the side of a truck. 

That’s where Leila Murray’s artwork ended up as a winner in an annual design contest by Feeding South Florida.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.