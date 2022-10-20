ANA RODRIGUEZ-SOTO
of the Florida Catholic staff
FORT LAUDERDALE | The third time’s the charm, the saying goes, but at St. Thomas Aquinas High School it’s just a continuation of the same-old, same-old: a longstanding “climate of excellence.”
For the third time in its history, Broward’s oldest Catholic high school has been designated a Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. This 2022 award — as an Exemplary High Performing School — adds to the ones St. Thomas won in 1984 and 1996. Winning schools must wait five years before applying for another award.
“This is an incredibly prestigious award,” said Jim Rigg, archdiocesan superintendent of Schools, noting that St. Thomas was one of only 297 public and non-public schools in the nation to be recognized this year; one of only 24 non-public schools to earn the distinction; and one of only two schools in Florida to do so — both Catholic. (The other was Holy Spirit School in Jacksonville, Diocese of St. Augustine.)
Rigg was speaking Oct. 3, 2022, at the unveiling ceremony for the Blue Ribbon banner, which featured cheerleaders, balloons, the school’s band and drum line, a gym full of juniors and seniors as well as some parents, alumni and school supporters. Many others, including freshmen and sophomores, watched online as the ceremony was livestreamed.
“Only the very best of the best schools in the country get this award,” Rigg said. “You truly are among the best of the best of the best.”
The distinction, which the U.S. Department of Education began giving out in 1982, is based on student scores on standardized tests such as the SAT, ACT and ACT Aspire; graduation rates; curriculum and extracurricular offerings, including arts and STEM; cultural inclusiveness; and even school spirit and alumni engagement.
St. Thomas is also known for its athletics, with streaks of state championships in nearly every sport and a football team consistently ranked among the top 10 in the nation.
“It was a long application process,” said Jillian Fackenthal, director of guidance. “Extremely long.”
She noted that St. Thomas’ student body is 17% African American, 41% white, 37% Hispanic, 3% Asian and 7% mixed race. “All of our different demographic groups performed above the benchmarks they were looking for,” she said — at the 97th percentile or higher.
Principal Denise Aloma credited current staff and students for the honor, as well as those who preceded them at the 86-year-old institution. It dates back to 1936, when St. Anthony School expanded to include high school students. It was renamed Central Catholic High when it moved to its current location in 1952, and changed its name to St. Thomas Aquinas in 1961.
“We stand on the shoulders of many giants,” Aloma said, naming longtime principal Sister John Norton of the Adrian Dominicans, and Msgr. Vincent Kelly, whose association with the school began in 1970, when he was named supervising principal, and continues to this day, even though he is retired.
“There’s not a day he doesn’t check in, make suggestions and observations, and on occasion, a few directives, which I welcome wholeheartedly,” said Aloma, who has spent all 50 years of her professional life in Catholic education, including 43 at St. Thomas.
“It’s what I’m most proud of,” she said. “I’ve never not been a Catholic educator.”
Msgr. Kelly, for his part, praised Aloma, her leadership team and the “climate of excellence” created over the decades by those who came before them.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am to be a part of their efforts,” Msgr. Kelly said. “Pivotal, however, is the role of our students. That really is why we are here, to nurture the God-given talents in each of them. They also must recognize their responsibility and assure the continuance of this great educational endeavor.”
Several of those who taught at St. Thomas and sent their children there agreed there is something special about the school.
“There’s something like almost electrical that happens when you come onto this campus,” said Kathy Donovan, who taught theology at St. Thomas for 17 years after her daughter graduated from there.
“You become family,” said her friend and fellow theology teacher Kathy Myrick, whose three children are alumni. She started out at the school as a parent volunteer, joined the front office as a receptionist, and, “inspired by the teachers,” obtained a master’s degree in theology. She retired after 30 years in the classroom.
Student Council President and St. Thomas senior Andrew Sabadash, for his part, seemed to rise to Msgr. Kelly’s challenge.
“The Blue Ribbon award honors all of us,” he said, speaking not just for the school’s 2,150 current students but for its 21,000 alumni. “As Raiders, we are motivated to go above and beyond every day.”
The distinction, he added, will motivate them “to do more, to care more, to work harder.” n
