MIAMI SHORES  |  St. Rose of Lima School students used fountain pens 75 years ago, wrote on blackboards, and Adrian Dominican nuns taught most classes. Today’s students maneuver through their lessons using iPads, Chromebooks and smart interactive boards. Mainly lay teachers instruct the students.    

Archbishop Thomas Wenski greets Ada Ramos and her son, Adrian Ramos, 5, a St. Rose of Lima student, after the Mass that kicked off the Miami Shores parish's 75th anniversary celebration, Oct. 9, 2022.

Those were some of the memories some of the original St. Rose students brought back to a 75th anniversary year kick-off Mass at the church, Oct. 9, 2022.

