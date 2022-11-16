MIA St. Michael 75th Pupusas

Yolanda Abarca, left, Mariluz Hernández, Tamara Herrera, Noemí Gómez and Maritza Matute, members of St. Michael the Archangel Parish's charismatic prayer group, sell Salvadoran "pupusas" at the celebration that followed the Mass marking the parish's 75th anniversary, Nov. 6, 2022. The parish has welcomed people from the northeastern U.S. as well as Cuba, Central and South America throughout its existence. Las integrantes del grupo de Oración Carismático de la parroquia St. Michel the Archangel prepararon pupusas salvadoreñas para la venta de comidas de los ministerios después de la Misa del 75 aniversario de la parroquia. Desde la izquierda, Yolanda Abarca, Mariluz Hernández, coordinadora del grupo, Tamara Herrera, Noemí Gómez y Maritza Matute.Las integrantes del grupo de Oración Carismático de la parroquia St. Michel the Archangel prepararon pupusas salvadoreñas para la venta de comidas de los ministerios después de la Misa del 75 aniversario de la parroquia. Desde la izquierda, Yolanda Abarca, Mariluz Hernández, coordinadora del grupo, Tamara Herrera, Noemí Gómez y Maritza Matute. El Arzobispo Thomas Wenski celebra la Misa por el 75 aniversario de la parroquia St. Michael the Archangel. Una de las primeras parroquias en ser fundadas en Miami cuando aún pertenecía a la diócesis de St. Augustine. La misa se celebró varias semanas después de la fecha de fundación, el 29 de septiembre, debido al paso del huracán Ian que causó graves daños al suroeste de La Florida, en el área de Fort Mayers y Naples.
The children's choir from St. Michael the Archangel School sings during the Miami parish's 75th anniversary Mass, celebrated Nov. 6, 2022.
Father Elvis Gonzalez, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Miami, speaks at the conclusion of the parish's 75th anniversary Mass, celebrated Nov. 6, 2022 after a delay caused by Hurricane Ian. The Mass was originally scheduled for Sept. 29, the feast of St. Michael the Archangel.

MIAMI  |  The faithful at St. Michael the Archangel, in the Flagami area of Miami, agree that the sense of community and family atmosphere is what has kept them for years in the parish, which is marking its 75th anniversary.

Margarita Fuentes, 83, has been attending St. Michael since moving to the area in 1998. She felt that family atmosphere “from the first day I got here,” she said, recalling how, when she missed Mass one Saturday, the lady sitting next to her asked if something was wrong.

Father Elvis González, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel, stands with Father Esney Muñoz, parochial vicar, with an American flag that displays 48 stars. It was found during the renovations of the parish property. 

