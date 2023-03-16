St Malachy reopens

Jim Rigg, archdiocesan secretary of education and superintendent of schools, answers questions and hands out information about the soon-to-reopen St. Malachy School after Masses March 5, 2023, in Tamarac.

 LINDA REEVES | FC

TAMARAC  |  An amazing team of people are collaborating to reopen a small school that was once a big part of a parish family. 

“We are blessed as we announce that we are going to reopen St. Malachy Catholic School,” said Father Alfredo Rolón, pastor of St. Malachy Parish who delivered the news during Sunday Masses March 5, 2023, taking parishioners by pleasant surprise. 

St. Malachy School

A sign on busy University Drive and N.W. 61st Street in Tamarac announces the reopening of St. Malachy Catholic School.
