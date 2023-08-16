St. Malachy reopens

Pavleta Guenova, preschool director, extends a wide open door to mom Jennifer Rico and her daughter Luna, 3, upon their visit to St. Malachy School Aug. 2, 2023. The Tamarac school is reopening for the 2023-24 school year after closing in 2009.
St. Malachy reopens

Luna Rico, 3, while visiting St. Malachy School with her mother, Jennifer Rico, went straight for the dolls and a pink phone in one of the classrooms.

TAMARAC  |  Jennifer Rico toured St. Malachy School with her daughter, Luna, 3, to get a feel for what it was all about. But when she saw the large statue of Mary on the grounds welcoming her as she entered, she said she knew, without a doubt, that the Catholic facility is where she wants her baby to begin education and religious formation.

“I went to Catholic school in Colombia run by nuns,” she said. “I want my daughter to know Catholic principles and values. I want her to have God in her life.”

2023_08_mia_stmalachyschool_reopening__9534.JPG

LINDA REEVES|FC Religious items including rosary beads and holy water are placed on a table at St. Malachy School, a symbol of the school's special Catholic environment that makes it different from public school. The Tamarac school is reopening for the 2023-24 school year after closing in 2009.
2023_08_mia_stmalachyschool_reopening__9535.JPG

24LINDA REEVES|FC A corner of a classroom at St. Malachy School is dedicated to books and provides a comfortable reading area. The Tamarac school is reopening for the 2023-24 school year, after closing in 2009.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.