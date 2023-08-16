TAMARAC | Jennifer Rico toured St. Malachy School with her daughter, Luna, 3, to get a feel for what it was all about. But when she saw the large statue of Mary on the grounds welcoming her as she entered, she said she knew, without a doubt, that the Catholic facility is where she wants her baby to begin education and religious formation.
“I went to Catholic school in Colombia run by nuns,” she said. “I want my daughter to know Catholic principles and values. I want her to have God in her life.”
Rico was among the many parents touring the school this summer before a formal blessing Aug. 13, 2023, when Archbishop Thomas Wenski celebrated the 10:30 a.m. Mass at the church. The school officially opened Aug. 16 for the 2023-24 school year, and an open house is planned for Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. for pre-school parents and 6:30 p.m. for kindergarten parents.
A varied team of people have been working to resurrect the small school that played a big role in the parish.
St. Malachy School opened in 1984 and served children and families for 25 years before closing in the aftermath of the recession caused by the financial crisis of 2007. Back then, seven schools in the Archdiocese of Miami were forced to close due to low enrollment.
“The school is reborn,” said an excited Jose Ramón, secretary and communications specialist at St. Malachy, a parish that serves more than 700 families. He said that long-time parishioners have a close connection with the school. Some enrolled their children and grandchildren there. Others have volunteered at the school and taken part in events there. He is helping promote St. Malachy School by writing weekly announcements.
“This area of Tamarac is renewing,” said Ramón about the increasing population. “We have many young families coming to the area. We are extending a warm welcome to people.”
LOOKING BACK
St. Malachy was the only Catholic school in Tamarac. Today, the town, located about 13 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, has nearly 72,000 residents, according to the 2020 U.S. Census — up more than 10,000 from 2010 census figures that showed a population of 60,427.
St. Malachy closed with a total enrollment of 109 students through grade eight. The school will reopen with pre-K4 and kindergarten programs for 45 students under the direction of a preschool director, and with support from St. Bonaventure School in Davie and its principal, Linda Kempinski.
The plan is to add classes and grades in the following years and hire a fulltime principal. At the beginning of August, 26 students were enrolled.
Pavleta Guenova, preschool director and mother of three, said she is happy to be part of the school opening since St. Malachy holds a special place in her heart. She has 20 years of educational experience and taught at the school before it closed in 2009.
She remained there, working as a teacher for the charter school that leased the building until it also closed in 2018. Another charter school rented the building for the next three years.
“It was sad when St. Malachy closed,” she said. “We were like family. I worked for the charter school for two years before leaving.”
Guenova said that everything that identified St. Malachy as a Catholic school was removed from the campus when the charter school opened: the crucifixes, statues of saints, rosary beads, holy water, Bible verses, messages and images of Jesus that filled the teaching spaces. Interestingly, what remained was a large statue of Our Lady of Fatima surrounded by children which was situated in the center of the grounds.
“It was so different,” she said. “We used to go to church together at St. Malachy. There was no church. There was nothing religious.”
She and the current school team, including kindergarten teacher Elizabeth Lemberger, aim to create a Catholic school environment where children, their parents and teachers look forward to coming and engaging in a joyful process of learning.
“We hope that St. Malachy will be like a family again. We hope that the school will be full of joy and peace,” she said.
MOVING FORWARD
Zoraida Perez, parish director of religious education, is helping with the school opening, enrollment and promotion. On Aug. 2, she was busy organizing items dropped off for opening day, including school supplies, books, backpacks, games, toys.
People from neighboring parishes and schools, organizations and ministries, and the community at large have caught the excitement of the school reopening and stepped up to donate and help.
A parishioner donated a refrigerator. Someone else donated office desks and furniture. One parishioner made stuffed animals. Several Catholic schools including St. Bonaventure, St. Anthony in Fort Lauderdale, Belen Jesuit in Miami, St. Mark in Southwest Ranches, as well as St. Monica Parish in Miami Gardens, contributed in some way.
Risse Brothers Uniforms is donating a free uniform for all enrollees this year and MicroTech Computer Services donated labor and much of the technology infrastructure, including servers and wiring. One woman donated a statue of Mary that has been given a special home near the office entrance.
Members of the Knights of Columbus Council 12240 of St. Bonaventure in Davie and Council 13355 from St. Malachy also rolled up their sleeves to help where needed. The Archdiocese of Miami “donated nearly $50,000 in funds to support renovation costs that were not donated,” according to Jim Rigg, superintendent of schools and cabinet secretary of education for the archdiocese.
At this point, a portion of the school facility on the 10-acre grounds has been remodeled. The school will open with a big office, storerooms, bathrooms and classrooms for preschool and kindergarten.
The classrooms have plenty of windows bringing in light. Rooms have freshly painted walls, colorful furniture, wall hangings, shelves and tables filled with books, toys and games. To secure the grounds, a fence was installed around the school with doors securely locked. All visitors must check in, be cleared and receive badges.
Blue and gold are the school colors and an owl is the mascot.
Why an owl? School team members say they perceive it as “a sign from God.” On March 5, when the school’s reopening was announced during morning Mass, a small owl showed up and perched itself on a cross near the school. The owl, a symbol of wisdom and change, is typically active at night, but didn’t seem frightened and held steadfast to the cross as people shuffled into the school after Mass for a peek at the facilities.
CLASSICAL FOCUS
The St. Malachy Owls will certainly have the opportunity to become wiser and transform into the persons God intends them to be as they experience education at is best.
“The school will have a classical focus,” Rigg said. “Programming will be focused on great books of literature and philosophy, in addition to the usual Catholic school curriculum. In its first year, St. Malachy will offer Latin, chess, and violin.”
The school also is accepting an array of scholarships offered by the state of Florida to offset tuition costs, said Rigg. Childcare will be offered before and after school.
Father Alfredo Rolón, St. Malachy’s pastor, is asking everyone to continue to pray for St. Malachy School as it reopens its doors, as well as for the children who will now join the parish family. He plans to celebrate the first schoolwide Mass Aug. 30.
“We must be united. In our parish, we have always been devoted to the Virgin Mary. I cry out to Our Lady in the midst of the challenges. My prayer is that she always shows us the way,” Father Rolón said.
