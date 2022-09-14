MIA St. Louis 30th

St. Louis Covenant School in Pinecrest will be marking its 30th anniversary with a Mass set for Saturday, Sept. 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the parish. The Mass will incorporate the school theme “all for his glory,” and festivities will continue all year, from the Oct. 29 pig roast to the Nov. 5 gala.
This iconographic mosaic on the east side of St. Louis Covenant's school building was created by the late parish artist Kevin Robson based on a holy card of Jesus with the children that the church's then pastor, now Msgr. James Fetscher, showed him. The school is marking its 30th anniversary this year.

PINECREST  |  Thirty years ago, St. Louis Church served as a Red Cross relief site following the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew.

But a month before Andrew, the parish had inaugurated a preschool with 16 pupils building a foundation for a new ministry of education to enlighten the South Miami-Dade community.

