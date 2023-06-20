Lawrence basketball

Archbishop Thomas Wenski makes the inaugural basket at the dedication of St. Lawrence School's state-of-the-art basketball-volleyball court, May 16, 2023.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH  |  In the past, St. Lawrence School students could only play pickup basketball games in the church parking lot, using a portable basketball hoop. Intramural games with other Catholic elementary schools weren’t possible. Now, that has changed.

“We’ve waited a long time to have a regulation basketball court,” said former principal Dian Hyatt, who taught at the school for 40 years and retired last year. Her years of service and leadership led to dedicating the court in her name, May 16, 2023. 

Lawrence basketball

Archbishop Thomas Wenski cuts the ribbon being held by St. Lawrence School principal Stephanie Paguaga, left, and church pastor, Father Cletus Omode, as Jim Rigg, archdiocesan schools superintendent, looks on, during the dedication of a state-of-the-art basketball-volleyball court at the North Miami Beach school, May 16, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.