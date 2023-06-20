St. Brendan green

Part of St. Brendan High School's Green Team poses with their Green Schools Challenge banner after winning third place in Dream in Green's annual competition, May 24, 2023; from left: Katrina Ramos, Elizabeth Moises, Elizabeth Wakefield, Principal Ivette Alvarez, and Lisa Albizu-Vazquez.

 COURTESY

MIAMI | St. Brendan High School students cleaned up beaches, sifted school dumpster waste to identify and rectify overlooked chances to compost food, created a 3D building model equipped to prevail against sea level rise, and won three environmental competition awards in the process — along with much momentum for the future.

On May 24, 2023, St. Brendan High won third place in the High School Division of the Green Schools Challenge, a South Florida initiative organized by Dream in Green, a Florida non-profit organization. St. Brendan climbed the ranks, as they won fifth place last year.

