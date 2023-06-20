Part of St. Brendan High School's Green Team poses with their Green Schools Challenge banner after winning third place in Dream in Green's annual competition, May 24, 2023; from left: Katrina Ramos, Elizabeth Moises, Elizabeth Wakefield, Principal Ivette Alvarez, and Lisa Albizu-Vazquez.
MIAMI | St. Brendan High School students cleaned up beaches, sifted school dumpster waste to identify and rectify overlooked chances to compost food, created a 3D building model equipped to prevail against sea level rise, and won three environmental competition awards in the process — along with much momentum for the future.
On May 24, 2023, St. Brendan High won third place in the High School Division of the Green Schools Challenge, a South Florida initiative organized by Dream in Green, a Florida non-profit organization. St. Brendan climbed the ranks, as they won fifth place last year.
Leading St. Brendan High’s environmental initiatives was Elizabeth Wakefield, Science Department chairperson, AP Environmental Science teacher, moderator of the Environmental Club, and lead faculty member of the Green Team.
The Green Team is a group of faculty who organize St. Brendan’s environmental efforts. It is comprised of personnel from wide areas of interest, including Lisa Albizu-Vazquez, theology; Erica Del Riego, English; Elizabeth Moises, biology; Sparkle Quinones, physics; Katrina Ramos, director of Finance and Human Resources; and Alejandra Rubio, mathematics.
Wakefield expressed gratitude to St. Brendan Principal Ivette Alvarez for her support.
“I feel I am called to spread a message of stewardship with the Laudato Si movement,” Wakefield said. “It is very important each of us do all we can to take care of the earth, because it’s God’s creation.”
The annual Green Schools Challenge includes six required tasks and several extra tasks for schools to complete, and is scored using rubrics. More than 140 schools in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach entered this year across the elementary, middle, and high school categories — the highest involvement yet, Wakefield said.
St. Brendan was the only Catholic high school that competed. Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Coconut Grove did so in the middle school division.
At the beginning of the school year, St. Brendan students, faculty, and staff signed a banner listing this year’s school environmental objectives. Through engaging in the challenge’s activities, students learned about food security; conserving energy, water, and air; and how to perform a waste audit to inform the school’s composting and recycling practices in the coming year.
Students from the Environmental Club and AP Environmental Science competed in the annual Design and Build Challenge, a six-week competition hosted by Florida International University. High schools from around the U.S. created 3D models, planning theoretical buildings with sea level rise as this year’s obstacle to overcome. Students had to strategize as if the buildings were to be located at One Herald Plaza.
At the request of the students, Wakefield said, she arranged a trip on Metrorail to take aerial photographs of One Herald Plaza so that students could incorporate the location’s ambiance into their plans. St. Brendan won second place last year and Merit of Achievement this year, and plan to compete again next year.
“The students took pride in completing these tasks and were so happy when I told them they won third place [in the Green Schools Challenge],” Wakefield said. “They see themselves making a difference as individuals and as a group.”
St. Brendan High also earned a Green Apple designation from Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection in recognition of the school’s environmental initiatives. It’s the only Catholic school in South Florida to be so designated, and only the second one statewide. (The other is Christ the King elementary and middle school in Duval County.)
“Our goal for next year is to apply for the national Green Ribbon Schools,” Wakefield said.
With many projects in store for the future — including growing food for local food pantries in their new greenhouse, utilizing their waste audit to make landscaping compost, and renovating their flower garden to provide a Marian place of prayer and achieve Sacred Space Status with Saint Kateri Conservation Center — students at St. Brendan have a lot to look forward to.
“I think it’s so important to shape these young people, their behaviors, to make better decisions…. There are all kinds of things they can do to make a difference, and we’re showing them how that can happen,” Wakefield said.
She added, “We’re hoping to be an inspiration to other schools in the archdiocese to enroll in the Green Schools Challenge.”
