St. Agnes Key Biscayne

Father Juan Carlos Paguaga, pastor, right, applauds after Mary M. Spencer unveiled the plaque at the dedication of the new sports and multipurpose center at St. Agnes Parish in Key Biscayne, May 15, 2023.

 ARACELI CANTERO | FC

KEY BISCAYNE  |  Step by step, the Catholics of Key Biscayne are building their dream, and doing it with “joy.”

St. Agnes Key Biscayne

The exterior view of the new sports and multipurpose center which was dedicated at St. Agnes Parish in Key Biscayne, May 15, 2023.

On May 15, 2023, Archbishop Thomas Wenski blessed a new sports and multipurpose building that is part of a total redevelopment of St. Agnes Parish. It is being carried out in stages under the motto “Building with JOY,” and with an approximate budget of $18 million. (JOY stands for Jesus first, Others second, Yourself last.)

St. Agnes Key Biscayne

This is a rendition of the campus of St. Agnes Parish in Key Biscayne. The new sports and multipurpose center was dedicated May 15, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.