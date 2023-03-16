Archbishop Thomas Wenski

March 7-8, at the beginning of our state’s legislative session, Catholics representing all seven dioceses of Florida traveled to Tallahassee, our state’s capital, for Catholic Days at the Capitol. Coordinated by the Florida Catholic Conference, these men and women spent a full day of “lobbying” state senators and legislators (or their staffs) on a variety of issues of concern to the Church in Florida. 

Afterwards, they joined me and the other bishops of Florida in a concelebrated “Red Mass” at St. Thomas More Co-Cathedral invoking the Holy Spirit’s assistance on behalf of the executive, legislative and judicial branches of our state government. Most elected officials are grateful for the prayers although they do not always agree with our positions or we with theirs. And many do attend the Mass each year.

