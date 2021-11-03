MIAMI GARDENS | Despite the multitude of topics covered — from abortion to euthanasia to human trafficking to religious freedom — the many speakers at the Congreso Pro Vida preached a very similar message: You can’t teach people to “respect life” if they don’t appreciate the gift of their own lives.
“That’s the message I’m getting and it’s phenomenal,” said Martha Quintero, respect life representative from Our Lady of the Lakes Parish in Miami Lakes and one of the 150 or so who attended the Congreso in person, Oct. 29-31 at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens.
“If you don’t know who you are and who you belong to, then you’re easily led astray,” said Quintero, referring to both keynote talks: the Friday evening one given by Mother Adela Galindo, foundress of the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary, and the Saturday morning one given by Mari Pablo, a campus minister and morality teacher at St. Brendan High School in Miami.
Pablo stressed that “if you don’t understand that your life is a gift, that it is special and incredible, how are you going to honor another life?”
She shared her own experience of hearing repeatedly from her family how her own life was a gift and a miracle: Her mother had been told her health would be endangered by another pregnancy. Yet she prayed, and Pablo was born. Growing up, Pablo spent a lot of time in the hospital and, as a 13-year-old, nearly died from an ear disease.
Why should people have to go through life-threatening experiences to realize their lives also are gifts and miracles? Pablo asked her listeners.
She suggested the root of all pro-life problems is the lack of understanding of “who I am.” She noted that for many young people today, “life is a burden.” Even most adults find it easier to list five bad qualities about themselves than five good ones, she said, proving it by asking her listeners to do it.
Christ is the one who “reminds me who I am,” Pablo said. Only through that encounter with the Lord, preferably through prayer and adoration, will people be able to “honor the life of their neighbor” and listen to his or her experience, she said, mentioning racism as a pro-life issue.
“Listen to the stories of people who have been discriminated; of people who do not feel welcome in the Church; of people who feel isolated,” Pablo said.
She suggested that this should be our daily prayer: “Lord, I want to see the way you see. Help me to see myself as you see me. Help me to see my neighbor as you see him.”
Her message was echoed almost verbatim by Colleen Donohoe, associate superintendent of Catholic identity and respect life educator for the Archdiocese of Boston. During her breakout session in English, she said, “It’s so sad that our young people don’t understand who they are.”
She stressed that no amount of religious or pro-life education will “stick” until young people know that “they are loved into creation by a God who desired their existence.”
“Don’t jump right into the issues,” Donohoe suggested. “They know the darkness that’s out there. They’re living in it.”
Go back to basics, she stressed. Don’t rely on newfangled programs and “feel good” activities. Focus on Jesus. Take young people to adoration so that they can feel Jesus gazing at them.
“The Lord has a plan for each of us and until our young people get that, they’re wondering aimlessly,” Donohoe said. “They desire to know the beauty, the truth and goodness that the Lord has to offer.”
In addition to those who attended the Congreso in person, another 150 or so registered to follow the livestream from home, according to Rebecca Brady, director of the Office of Respect Life for the Archdiocese of Miami. Most of those attending in person or online were from Florida, but some came from other states or even other countries.
Miami’s hosting of this sixth Congreso Pro Vida marked its first time on the East Coast. It had been hosted previously by dioceses in Arizona, Texas and California. The Congreso is an initiative of the U.S. bishops, held every two years or so “to build pro-life leadership and to mobilize an evangelization network among our diverse communities.”
To that end, the three keynotes — Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski spoke Saturday evening — were presented in Spanish and simultaneously translated to English. The breakout sessions were presented simultaneously by speakers in all three languages of the archdiocese: English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.
The 12 breakout speakers included Louis Brown, executive director of the Christ Medicus Foundation, a Catholic nonprofit that advocates for religious freedom in health care; Clemente Aguirre, who was exonerated from death row by DNA and other newly discovered evidence; and Theresa Flores, a human trafficking survivor and now victims’ advocate.
On Saturday evening, Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Pro-life Activities, presented the “Walking with Moms” awards for exemplary pro-life efforts in the Archdiocese of Miami; and Archbishop Wenski led a worldwide Rosary for Life. He also celebrated the closing Mass on Sunday.
Also present during the weekend were Bishop Felipe Estévez of St. Augustine, who led adoration on Friday night; Bishop Frank Dewane of the Diocese of Venice; and representatives of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops: Michael Sheedy, executive director, and Michele Taylor, associate director for communications.
